Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Trzy elementy rozwiązania problemów mieszkaniowych w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Minister rozwoju i technologii Krzysztof Hetman powiedział, że jednym programem nie uda się rozwiązać problemu mieszkaniowego w Polsce. W programie „Jeden na Jeden” na antenie TVN24 zaznaczył, że głównym powodem trudności na rynku mieszkaniowym nie jest brak zainteresowania klientów, ale niedostateczna podaż mieszkań.

Według szefa resortu rozwoju, rozwiązanie problemów wymaga trzech elementów. Pierwszym z nich jest wsparcie dla budownictwa społecznego, co już jest w planach rządu. To wsparcie ma być skierowane dla TBS-ów (Towarzystwa Budownictwa Społecznego) oraz spółdzielni mieszkaniowych.

Drugim elementem jest program wsparcia dla kredytobiorców, znany jako Kredyt 0 procent. Ten program ma służyć osobom, które chciałyby posiadać mieszkania na własność, ale nie spełniają kryteriów banków. Jest szczególnie skierowany do rodzin z dziećmi, a poziom oprocentowania będzie zależał od liczby dzieci w rodzinie.

Trzecim niezwykle istotnym elementem, który Minister Hetman podkreślał, jest kwestia rynku podaży. Chodzi o liczbę budowanych i dostępnych w sprzedaży mieszkań. Aby odblokować rynek podaży, minister otrzymał projekt dotyczący deregulacji, który ma na celu zwiększenie liczby budowanych mieszkań.

Minister Hetman omówił również sytuację przedsiębiorców, informując o wakacjach od ZUS. Rząd planuje wprowadzić miesiąc bez odprowadzania składek społecznych przez samozatrudnionych i osoby prowadzące jednoosobową działalność gospodarczą. Program ten pozwoli przedsiębiorcom prowadzić działalność bez opłacania składek zdrowotnych, a składki pokryje państwo.

W artykule nie zabrakło również informacji o wniosku o postawienie prezesa NBP Adama Glapińskiego przed Trybunałem Stanu. Minister Hetman nie wyraził radości z tej sytuacji, ale podkreślił, że jest to wynik zwykłej sprawiedliwości i większość osób uważa, że prezes NBP powinien stanąć przed Trybunałem Stanu.

Na koniec, minister zapowiedział, że rozporządzenie dotyczące warunków budynków i ich usytuowania, mające na celu walkę z tzw. patodeweloperką, wejdzie w życie później niż planowane 1 kwietnia. Obecnie prowadzone są analizy związane z tym zagadnieniem.

In the article, Minister of Development and Technology Krzysztof Hetman discusses the housing problem in Poland. He states that the main difficulty in the housing market is not lack of interest from customers, but insufficient supply of housing.

Hetman emphasizes that solving the housing problem requires three elements. The first is support for social housing, which is already planned by the government. This support will be directed towards Social Housing Associations (Towarzystwa Budownictwa Społecznego) and housing cooperatives.

The second element is a support program for borrowers known as „Kredyt 0 procent” (0 percent loan). This program is designed for individuals who want to own a home but do not meet the bank’s criteria. It is particularly targeted towards families with children, and the interest rate will depend on the number of children in the family.

The third crucial element, as stressed by Minister Hetman, is the issue of supply in the market. This refers to the number of newly built and available housing units for sale. To unlock the supply market, the minister has received a deregulation project aimed at increasing the number of built housing units.

Hetman also discussed the situation of entrepreneurs, mentioning a vacation from the ZUS (Social Insurance Institution). The government plans to introduce a month-long period where self-employed individuals and sole proprietors will be exempt from paying social security contributions. This program will allow entrepreneurs to operate without paying health insurance premiums, which will be covered by the state.

The article also mentions a request to bring the President of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapiński, before the State Tribunal. Minister Hetman did not express joy about this situation, but emphasized that it is a result of ordinary justice and that most people believe that the NBP president should face the State Tribunal.

Lastly, the minister announced that the regulation regarding building conditions and their location, aimed at combating the so-called „patodeweloper” phenomenon, will come into effect later than the planned date of April 1. Currently, analyses related to this issue are being conducted.

For more information about the housing industry and related market forecasts, you can visit reliable sources such as:

Reuters: This news agency provides extensive coverage of various industries, including real estate and housing. They offer market forecasts, expert analysis, and industry trends.

The Guardian: This reputable news outlet covers a wide range of topics, including the housing market. They often publish articles discussing market forecasts, issues, and trends related to the housing industry.

Bank for International Settlements: The BIS is an international financial institution that provides in-depth research and analysis on various economic sectors, including the housing market. They publish reports and studies that offer valuable insights into the industry and its future prospects.

Please note that the above links are provided as examples of reliable sources for further information. It is always recommended to verify the validity and credibility of any website before accessing their content.