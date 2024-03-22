Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Warszawskie dzielnice, gdzie mieszkania stają się droższe

22 marca, 2024

Ceny mieszkań w Warszawie wciąż rosną, a na rynku nieruchomości można zaobserwować pewne trendy. Według najnowszego raportu opublikowanego przez portal SonarHome, najbardziej dynamiczny wzrost cen odnotowano w dzielnicy Targówek.

Choć Warszawa słynie z różnorodności swoich dzielnic, to to właśnie Targówek wyróżnia się jako najdroższa lokalizacja. Aktualnie za 1 metr kwadratowy mieszkania trzeba zapłacić tam aż 13 574 zł. To oznacza wzrost o 694 zł (5.39 proc.) w ciągu ostatniego miesiąca. To z pewnością niezbyt dobre wieści dla potencjalnych kupujących.

Należy zaznaczyć, że nie tylko Targówek odnotowuje wzrost cen. W całej Warszawie średnia cena za 1 metr kwadratowy mieszkania wynosi około 15 640 zł, co stanowi 1.38 proc. wzrost w porównaniu z ubiegłym miesiącem. Jednak warto zwrócić uwagę na fakt, że czasy, kiedy można było kupić mieszkanie poniżej 10 tys. złotych za metr kwadratowy, zbliżają się szybko do końca.

Wśród najbardziej poszukiwanych dzielnic znajduje się Mokotów, gdzie obecnie dostępnych jest aż 1410 aktywnych ofert mieszkaniowych. To oznacza, że na tym popularnym obszarze Warszawy wybór jest największy. Z drugiej strony, Rembertów charakteryzuje się niewielką ilością ofert – jedynie 52 aktywne ogłoszenia mieszkaniowe.

Pomimo rosnących cen, warto pamiętać, że rynek nieruchomości w Warszawie wciąż oferuje różnorodne możliwości. Kupno mieszkania w stolicy może być inwestycją na przyszłość, zwłaszcza w dzielnice, które obecnie charakteryzują się jeszcze relatywnie niższymi cenami.

The real estate industry in Warsaw has been experiencing a continuous increase in property prices, with certain trends being observed in the market. According to the latest report by SonarHome, the district of Targówek has seen the most dynamic growth in prices.

Despite the diverse range of neighborhoods in Warsaw, Targówek stands out as the most expensive location. Currently, the average price for a square meter of an apartment in Targówek is 13,574 złoty, which represents a growth of 694 złoty (5.39%) in the last month alone. This may not be good news for potential buyers.

However, it is important to note that Targówek is not the only district experiencing a rise in prices. The average price per square meter in Warsaw is approximately 15,640 złoty, marking a 1.38% increase compared to the previous month. The times when it was possible to buy an apartment for less than 10,000 złoty per square meter are quickly coming to an end.

Among the most sought-after districts is Mokotów, which currently has a staggering 1,410 active housing offers available. This means that this popular area in Warsaw offers the largest selection for potential buyers. On the other hand, Rembertów has a limited number of offerings, with only 52 active housing advertisements.

Despite the rising prices, it is worth noting that the real estate market in Warsaw still offers a variety of opportunities. Buying a property in the capital city can be a future investment, especially in districts that currently have relatively lower prices.

For more information on the real estate market in Warsaw, you can visit the following link: SonarHome.