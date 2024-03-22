Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen nieruchomości trwa, ceny wynajmu nadal zbyt wysokie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych z indeksu urban.one, w czwartym kwartale 2023 roku odnotowano wyraźny wzrost średnich cen nieruchomości w Polsce. Świadczy o tym wzrost o 0,83 punktu w porównaniu z grudniem ubiegłego roku. W skali rocznej zanotowano wzrost o 2,65 punktu.

Warto zauważyć, że szczególnie znaczący wzrost dotyczył największych rynków nieruchomości w Polsce, z których Warszawa po raz pierwszy przekroczyła 125 punktów. To częściowo wynik programu „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.”, którego aż 64% umów kredytowych zawartych w styczniu 2024 roku było opartych na tym programie – dowodzi to raport Związku Banków Polskich.

Dane Polskiego Związku Firm Deweloperskich pokazują, że średnie ceny nowych mieszkań w Warszawie i Trójmieście wzrosły o 21,4%, w Poznaniu o 17,9%, a w Krakowie, Łodzi i Wrocławiu o około 14-16% od czwartego kwartału 2022 roku do czwartego kwartału 2023 roku.

Należy również zwrócić uwagę na fakt, że w ostatnich miesiącach 2023 roku odnotowano wzrost średnich kwot płaconych za działki budowlane. Prognozy sugerują, że ten trend będzie kontynuowany w najbliższych miesiącach.

Niestety, ceny wynajmu mieszkań utrzymują się na wysokim poziomie, co jest niedostępne dla wielu Polaków. Co więcej, mieszkania stają się coraz mniejsze – w ciągu początku obecnego roku aż 60% aktywnych ogłoszeń dotyczyło wynajmu lokali o powierzchni do 50 mkw.

Analitycy jednogłośnie mówią, że spadki cen mieszkań nie są realne w najbliższej przyszłości. Wejście w życie znowelizowanego rozporządzenia o warunkach technicznych dla nowych budynków może spowolnić tempo dostaw nowych mieszkań na rynek, co z kolei może wpłynąć na dalszy wzrost cen.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a significant increase in average property prices in the fourth quarter of 2023. According to the urban.one index, there was a growth of 0.83 points compared to December of the previous year. On an annual scale, there was a growth of 2.65 points.

It is noteworthy that the most significant increase was observed in the largest real estate markets in Poland, with Warsaw surpassing 125 points for the first time. This is partially attributed to the „Secure 2 Percent Loan” program, with 64% of credit agreements concluded in January 2024 being based on this program, as reported by the Polish Bank Association.

Data from the Polish Association of Developer Companies shows that average prices of new apartments in Warsaw and the Tricity area increased by 21.4%, in Poznan by 17.9%, and in Krakow, Lodz, and Wroclaw by approximately 14-16% from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that in the last months of 2023, there has been an increase in average prices for building plots. Forecasts suggest that this trend will continue in the coming months.

Unfortunately, rental prices of apartments remain high, making them inaccessible for many Poles. Additionally, apartments are becoming smaller, with 60% of active listings in the early months of the current year being for rental properties with an area of up to 50 sqm.

Analysts unanimously state that a decrease in housing prices is not realistic in the near future. The implementation of the amended regulation on technical conditions for new buildings may slow down the delivery of new apartments to the market, which, in turn, could further contribute to price growth.

For more information about the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the following websites:

1. RynekPierwotny.pl: A comprehensive portal providing information on the primary real estate market in Poland.

2. Puls Biznesu: A leading business newspaper in Poland, covering various sectors including real estate.

3. Dziennik.pl – Nieruchomości: A section of the Dziennik.pl website focused on real estate news and market trends.

These sources will provide you with further insights into the industry, market forecasts, and issues related to the real estate sector in Poland.