Zwiększenie Funduszu Dopłat do budowy mieszkań społecznych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wiceminister rozwoju i technologii, Krzysztof Kukucki, ogłosił w czwartek zwiększenie Funduszu Dopłat o kwotę 5 miliardów złotych. To pozwoli na wybudowanie lub wyremontowanie rocznie 20 tysięcy mieszkań społecznych na tani wynajem. Decyzja ta ma na celu wsparcie sektora budowlanego i zaspokojenie realnych potrzeb samorządów.

Dotychczasowa suma dostępna w Funduszu Dopłat okazała się niewystarczająca. Rząd otrzymywał znacznie więcej wniosków od samorządów, niż było środków na ich realizację. Obecnie złożono już wnioski na 7 tysięcy mieszkań na kwotę 1,7 miliarda złotych. Mimo że to dopiero koniec marca, a nabór wniosków trwa cały rok. Przeznaczenie 5 miliardów złotych na ten cel pozwoli zaspokoić rosnące potrzeby samorządów.

Decyzja ta nie tylko umożliwi budowę nowych mieszkań socjalnych, ale również przyczyni się do remontu opustoszałych budynków. Wsparcie sektora budowlanego jest bardzo istotne, zwłaszcza w obecnej sytuacji, kiedy rynek nieruchomości doświadcza pewnych trudności. Zwiększenie Funduszu Dopłat oznacza większe wsparcie dla społeczności lokalnych, które zmagają się z problemem dostępnego i taniego wynajmu.

Wiceminister Kukucki podkreślił, że decyzja o zwiększeniu Funduszu Dopłat jest odpowiedzią na potrzeby samorządów i realne zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania społeczne. Dzięki temu więcej osób będzie miało szansę na godne i bezpieczne warunki mieszkaniowe. Inwestycje w budownictwo społeczne są kluczowym elementem rozwoju gospodarczego i społecznego kraju.

