Kolejowe mieszkania we Wrocławiu: okazje na atrakcyjnych rynkach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 23 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka Polskie Linie Kolejowe, jeden z największych właścicieli nieruchomości w Polsce, regularnie wystawia mieszkania na sprzedaż we Wrocławiu. Co ciekawe, ceny tych nieruchomości często odbiegają od średnich cen mieszkań w mieście i znajdują się w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach.

Oferta PKP obejmuje apartamenty po przystępnych cenach, które często są o kilka tysięcy niższe za metr kwadratowy niż średnia na wrocławskim rynku wtórnym. Jak jednak podkreśla portal SonarHome.pl, większość z tych mieszkań wymaga generalnego remontu. Mimo to, jeśli dla nas nie stanowi to problemu, możemy nabyć nieruchomość za korzystną cenę i w dogodnej lokalizacji.

Obecnie PKP oferuje blisko 900 mieszkań na sprzedaż w całej Polsce. Mieszkania te stanowią własność lub współwłasność PKP S.A. Są to dotychczas niezamieszkałe lokale, które nie zostały wykupione przez poprzednich lokatorów jako mieszkania pracownicze. Ceny nieruchomości są ustalane na podstawie wycen rzeczoznawców majątkowych.

We Wrocławiu najtańsze mieszkanie oferowane przez PKP kosztuje 230 tysięcy złotych i znajduje się przy ulicy Lwowskiej na Grabiszynie. Sprzedaż nieruchomości odbywa się w różnych trybach, takich jak przetargi, bezprzetargowe transakcje, rokowania, czy zamiany nieruchomości.

Przetargi prowadzone przez PKP mogą przybrać formę przetargu ustnego nieograniczonego lub pisemnego nieograniczonego. W obu przypadkach mogą wziąć w nim udział zarówno osoby fizyczne, jak i prawne, oraz podmioty nieposiadające osobowości prawnej. PKP ogłasza przetargi w ogólnokrajowych dziennikach, 30 lub 60 dni przed datą przetargu, w zależności od ceny wywoławczej nieruchomości.

Spółka oferuje także sprzedaż nieruchomości poprzez proces rokowań, a ogłoszenie w tej sprawie jest publikowane w prasie ogólnokrajowej co najmniej 21 dni przed terminem składania ofert. Wartość ofert należy złożyć 7 dni przed ustalonym terminem rokowań.

Sprzedaż kolejowych mieszkań we Wrocławiu stanowi dobrą okazję dla osób poszukujących nieruchomości w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach. Choć wymagają remontu, to ceny zdecydowanie przewyższają średnie wartości na rynku, dając potencjalnym nabywcom możliwość znalezienia własnego miejsca w stolicy Dolnego Śląska.

Spółka Polskie Linie Kolejowe (PKP) is one of the largest property owners in Poland and regularly puts up apartments for sale in Wrocław. Interestingly, the prices of these properties often deviate from the average prices of apartments in the city and are located in attractive locations.

PKP’s offer includes apartments at affordable prices, which are often several thousand lower per square meter than the average on the secondary market in Wrocław. However, as highlighted by the SonarHome.pl portal, most of these apartments require a general renovation. Nevertheless, if this is not a problem for us, we can acquire a property at a favorable price and in a convenient location.

Currently, PKP offers nearly 900 apartments for sale throughout Poland. These apartments are owned or co-owned by PKP S.A. They are previously unoccupied premises that have not been bought by previous tenants as employee housing. The prices of the properties are determined based on appraisals conducted by property valuers.

In Wrocław, the cheapest apartment offered by PKP costs 230,000 złoty and is located on Lwowska Street in the Grabiszyn neighborhood. The sale of the properties is carried out through various methods, such as auctions, non-auction transactions, negotiations, or property exchanges.

Auctions conducted by PKP can take the form of unlimited oral or unlimited written auctions. In both cases, individuals, legal entities, and entities without legal personality can participate. PKP announces the auctions in nationwide newspapers, 30 or 60 days prior to the auction date, depending on the reserve price of the property.

The company also offers the sale of properties through negotiation processes, and the announcement regarding this is published in nationwide press at least 21 days prior to the deadline for submitting offers. The value of the offers must be submitted 7 days before the scheduled negotiation date.

The sale of railway apartments in Wrocław provides a good opportunity for individuals looking for properties in attractive locations. Although they require renovation, the prices significantly exceed the average values in the market, giving potential buyers the opportunity to find their own place in the capital of Lower Silesia.

For more information on the properties offered by PKP, visit their official website: PKP.