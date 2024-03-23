Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kredyt na projekt deweloperski „Lokum la Vida – etap II” we Wrocławiu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka Lokum Deweloper, poprzez swoją spółkę zależną Lokum la Vida, ogłosiła podpisanie umowy kredytowej z Alior Bankiem na kwotę prawie 74 mln zł. Kredyt ten ma być przeznaczony na sfinansowanie oraz refinansowanie nakładów związanych z realizacją projektu deweloperskiego „Lokum la Vida – etap II” we Wrocławiu. Projekt ten obejmuje budowę trzech mieszkalnych budynków wielorodzinnych.

Umowa kredytowa została udzielona na okres 30 miesięcy, do dnia 15 września 2026 roku. Grupa Lokum Deweloper jest aktywna na rynku nieruchomości we Wrocławiu, zajmując się budową i sprzedażą nieruchomości, zwłaszcza mieszkań o podwyższonym standardzie. Spółka pełni również funkcję generalnego wykonawcy dla swoich projektów deweloperskich.

Od 2015 roku, spółka Lokum Deweloper notowana jest na Giełdzie Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie, a jej wartość rynkowa szacowana jest na 446 mln zł. Należy podkreślić, że największym udziałowcem spółki jest Dariusz Olczyk wraz z podmiotami zależnymi, posiadając 71,36% głosów na walnym zgromadzeniu.

Ta umowa kredytowa stanowi kolejny krok w rozwoju projektu „Lokum la Vida – etap II” we Wrocławiu. Dzięki finansowaniu ze strony Alior Banku, będzie możliwe przyspieszenie realizacji tego ważnego przedsięwzięcia deweloperskiego, które wpłynie na rozwój rynku nieruchomości we Wrocławiu i zapewni nowe, wysokiej jakości mieszkania dla jego mieszkańców. This credit agreement represents another step in the development of the „Lokum la Vida – Stage II” project in Wroclaw. With funding from Alior Bank, it will be possible to accelerate the implementation of this important development project, which will contribute to the real estate market in Wroclaw and provide new, high-quality housing for its residents.

