Projekt ustawy o „kredycie mieszkaniowym #naStart” będzie wprowadzony w 2024 roku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rząd planuje przyjęcie projektu ustawy o „kredycie mieszkaniowym #naStart” w drugim kwartale 2024 roku. Według założeń programu, w latach 2024-2025 zostanie udzielonych do 100 tysięcy kredytów o średniej kwocie wynoszącej 410 tysięcy złotych rocznie. Nowy kredyt mieszkaniowy #naStart zastąpi program Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc. i będzie oferować wsparcie finansowe w postaci dopłat do rat kredytowych, zwłaszcza dla rodzin z dziećmi. Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego nadal będzie udzielał gwarancji spłaty części kredytu.

Wysokość dopłaty do rat kredytu będzie zależna od liczby dzieci w gospodarstwie domowym. Gospodarstwa bez dzieci otrzymają preferencyjne oprocentowanie kredytu na poziomie 1,5 proc., natomiast dla rodzin z co najmniej trójką dzieci oprocentowanie wyniesie 0 proc.

Nowy program #naStart zostanie rozszerzony o kredyt mieszkaniowy konsumencki, który można zaciągnąć na sfinansowanie udziału lokatora w kosztach budowy lokalu mieszkalnego w ramach społecznej inicjatywy mieszkaniowej (SIM) lub towarzystwa budownictwa społecznego (TBS), lub na wkład mieszkaniowy w spółdzielni mieszkaniowej.

Rodziny posiadające co najmniej 3 dzieci będą mogły zaciągnąć kredyt hipoteczny z dopłatami do rat, nawet jeśli nabywany lokal mieszkalny nie jest ich pierwszym mieszkaniem. Limit wieku dla singla wyniesie 35 lat, dla innych przypadków nie będzie limitu wieku.

Projekt obejmuje również zmiany w ustawie o pomocy państwa w oszczędzaniu na cele mieszkaniowe, które zwiększą roczne kwoty limitu wydatków budżetu państwa przekazywane do Rządowego Funduszu Mieszkaniowego na dopłaty do rat bezpiecznych kredytów.

Ponadto, planuje się utworzenie centralnej bazy danych, w której będą gromadzone informacje o transakcjach i cenach na rynku mieszkaniowym. Baza danych będzie prowadzona przez Ubezpieczeniowy Fundusz Gwarancyjny i udostępniana dla potencjalnych kredytobiorców.

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii odpowiada za opracowanie projektu.

The proposed law on „kredyt mieszkaniowy #naStart” (mortgage loan #naStart) is set to be adopted by the government in the second quarter of 2024. According to the program’s assumptions, up to 100,000 loans with an average amount of 410,000 Polish złoty per year will be granted in the years 2024-2025. The new mortgage loan #naStart will replace the Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc. (Safe 2% loan) program and will offer financial support in the form of subsidies for loan installments, especially for families with children. Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (Bank for National Economy) will continue to provide repayment guarantees for a portion of the loan.

The amount of the subsidy for loan installments will depend on the number of children in the household. Households without children will receive preferential interest rate of 1.5%. On the other hand, for families with at least three children, the interest rate will be 0%.

The new #naStart program will be expanded to include consumer mortgage loans, which can be taken out to finance the tenant’s share of the costs of building a residential unit within the scope of a social housing initiative (SIM) or a social construction society (TBS), or as a housing contribution in a housing cooperative.

Families with at least three children will be able to take out a mortgage loan with subsidies for installments, even if the purchased residential property is not their first home. The age limit for singles will be 35 years old, and there won’t be an age limit for other cases.

The project also includes changes to the law on state aid for housing savings, which will increase the annual limits on state budget expenditures transferred to the Government Housing Fund for subsidies to safe loans.

Furthermore, the creation of a central database is planned, which will gather information on transactions and prices in the housing market. The database will be maintained by the Ubezpieczeniowy Fundusz Gwarancyjny (Insurance Guarantee Fund) and made available to potential borrowers.

The Ministry of Development and Technology is responsible for the development of the project.

For more information about housing loans in Poland, you can visit the official website of the Ministry of Development and Technology website: Ministry of Development and Technology. This website provides updates on government initiatives and programs related to housing and development in Poland.