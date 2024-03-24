Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Atal zwiększa produkcję mieszkań w 2023 roku

24 marca, 2024

W 2023 roku giełdowy deweloper Atal dostarczył klientom 2,8 tysiąca mieszkań, co jest większą liczbą niż rok wcześniej. W rezultacie firma zajęła trzecie miejsce wśród deweloperów notowanych na giełdzie. Tylko Dom Development i Murapol osiągnęły lepsze wyniki.

Według prezesa Atalu, Zbigniewa Juroszka, firma planuje sprzedać aż 3 tysiące mieszkań w 2024 roku. Deweloper nadal poszukuje nowych gruntów pod inwestycje i w ubiegłym roku wydał na ten cel 203 miliony złotych. Obecnie bank ziemi daje mu możliwość inwestowania przez kolejne 2-3 lata.

Juroszek zapewnia, że firma dąży do tego, aby mieć 4-5 inwestycji w każdym dużym mieście. Nie interesują go rynki o liczbie mieszkańców od 50 do 100 tysięcy, ponieważ uważa, że takie miasta się wyludniają.

Rządowy program wsparcia kredytowego będzie miał również wpływ na wyniki sprzedażowe dewelopera. Juroszek wyraża swoje zastrzeżenia co do planów rządzących, szczególnie jeśli chodzi o propozycje koalicjanta Lewicy dotyczące ograniczenia programów kredytowych i preferencji dla budowy tanich mieszkań na wynajem. Pomimo tych wątpliwości, Juroszek uważa, że programy wsparcia dla mieszkalnictwa wpływają na wzrost cen, a ich brak może spowodować jeszcze większe podwyżki.

Jeśli chodzi o ceny mieszkań, Juroszek uważa, że rynek osiągnął zdrową równowagę między cenami wykonawstwa i materiałów. Deweloperzy nie narzucają swoim klientom nieuzasadnionych marż, ponieważ muszą uwzględnić koszty inwestycyjne oraz długi proces inwestycyjny.

Dane GUS wskazują, że w lutym 2024 roku deweloperzy przyspieszyli tempo inwestycji, rozpoczynając budowę 14,2 tysiąca mieszkań. To o 115% więcej niż w analogicznym okresie rok wcześniej. Wzrost ten może wynikać zarówno z większego zainteresowania rynkiem, jak i z niższej bazy porównawczej. Oprócz deweloperów, również inwestorzy indywidualni aktywnie budują nowe mieszkania.

