Jaką decyzję podjąć po rozwodzie w przypadku spłaty kredytu?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Po rozwodzie wiele par staje przed pytaniem, co zrobić z kredytem hipotecznym, który byli małżonkowie spłacali wspólnie. Sprzedać mieszkanie? Czy może jeden z partnerów powinien przejąć spłatę zadłużenia? Istnieje kilka sposobów rozwiązania tego problemu.

Decyzja dotycząca podziału majątku zostaje podjęta przez sąd podczas rozprawy rozwodowej. W przypadku kredytu hipotecznego sąd przyznaje jednej ze stron mieszkanie, ale wartość nieruchomości może być obniżona, pomijając zadłużenie. Istnieje jednak możliwość przeniesienia kredytu na jednego z małżonków, co skutkuje odpowiednim obniżeniem wartości nieruchomości.

Co jednak zrobić z mieszkaniem po rozwodzie? Możliwości są różne:

1. Przeniesienie kredytu hipotecznego na jednego z małżonków: ta opcja jest możliwa, jeśli osoba przejmująca spłatę zadłużenia ma wystarczającą zdolność kredytową.

2. Przystąpienie do spłaty kredytu nowej osoby: ta opcja jest możliwa, jeśli partner, który przejął na siebie spłatę, ma zdolność kredytową.

3. Przedterminowa spłata kredytu i sprzedaż mieszkania: wtedy strony dzielą się kwotą pozostałą po sprzedaży i spłacie zadłużenia wobec banku. Suma, jaką uzyskają małżonkowie, zależy od sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości.

4. Sprzedaż mieszkania z kredytem hipotecznym: ta opcja jest możliwa, ale wymaga zgody banku i znalezienia kupującego, który zaakceptuje takie rozwiązanie.

5. Wspólna spłata kredytu przez byłych małżonków, mimo że tylko jeden z nich mieszka w lokalu: ta opcja jest możliwa, jeśli para pozostaje w dobrych stosunkach i nadal chce razem spłacać zadłużenie.

W przypadku rozwodu banki zazwyczaj nie ingerują w decyzje kredytobiorców dotyczące dalszej spłaty kredytu. Jeśli jeden z kredytobiorców chce przejąć samodzielnie zadłużenie, bank musi ocenić jego zdolność kredytową i na wniosek obojga stron sporządzić aneks przekazujący zobowiązanie.

Podsumowując, decyzja po rozwodzie zależy od preferencji i zdolności finansowych byłych małżonków. Ważne jest, aby byli zgodni i współpracowali ze sobą w celu doprowadzenia do korzystnego rozwiązania dla obu stron.

