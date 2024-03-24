Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe możliwości mieszkaniowe dla Polaków

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 24 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wraz z pojawieniem się nowego programu mieszkaniowego, rząd otwiera nowe perspektywy dla mieszkańców kraju. Podobnie jak w przypadku poprzedniego programu, który cieszył się ogromną popularnością, nowa inicjatywa ma na celu pomóc osobom, które nie spełniają warunków do uzyskania klasycznego kredytu bankowego.

Nowy program, który może być wprowadzony jeszcze w tym roku, skierowany będzie do tych, którzy chcą kupić swoje pierwsze mieszkanie i mają zamiar zaciągnąć kredyt hipoteczny. Właśnie dlatego główne założenia programu „Mieszkanie na start” zostały przedstawione, aby zainteresowane rodziny mogły się z nimi zapoznać.

Aby skorzystać z nowego wsparcia, należy zaciągnąć kredyt w polskich złotych na okres minimum 15 lat, a oprocentowanie musi być stałe przez co najmniej 60 miesięcy. Wysokość dofinansowania będzie uzależniona od liczby dzieci w gospodarstwie domowym. Rodziny wielodzietne będą mogły skorzystać z kredytu oprocentowanego na poziomie 0 procent, pod warunkiem posiadania co najmniej trójki dzieci. Natomiast rodziny bezdzietne będą miały możliwość ubiegania się o kredyt z oprocentowaniem na poziomie 1,5 procent.

Nie tylko liczba dzieci, ale także dochody beneficjentów będą brane pod uwagę przy ocenie wniosków o dofinansowanie. Maksymalna kwota części kapitału zaciągniętego kredytu również wpłynie na naliczane dopłaty do rat kredytu mieszkaniowego. Wszystko to ma na celu umożliwienie jak największej liczbie Polaków spełnienia marzeń o własnym mieszkaniu.

Nowy program mieszkaniowy przewiduje także ogromne fundusze przeznaczone na ten cel. Budżet państwa przewiduje aż 500 milionów złotych na wsparcie dla osób, które chcą rozpocząć swoją przygodę z własnym mieszkaniem. To doskonała okazja dla tych, którzy dotychczas byli zniechęceni wysokimi kosztami kredytów hipotecznych. Teraz mogą zawalczyć o szansę na spełnienie swoich mieszkalnych marzeń.

With the introduction of the new housing program, the government is opening up new prospects for the country’s residents. Similar to the previous program, which enjoyed immense popularity, the new initiative aims to help individuals who do not meet the requirements for obtaining a traditional bank loan.

The new program, which may be implemented as early as this year, will be directed towards those who want to buy their first home and intend to take out a mortgage. That is why the main principles of the „Mieszkanie na start” (Housing for a Start) program have been presented so that interested families can familiarize themselves with them.

To benefit from the new support, one must take out a loan in Polish złoty for a minimum period of 15 years, and the interest rate must remain fixed for at least 60 months. The amount of subsidy will depend on the number of children in the household. Families with multiple children will be able to avail a loan with a 0% interest rate, provided they have at least three children. On the other hand, childless families will have the opportunity to apply for a loan with an interest rate of 1.5%.

Not only the number of children, but also the incomes of the beneficiaries will be taken into account when assessing applications for subsidies. The maximum amount of the capital portion of the loan taken will also affect the subsidies calculated for housing loan installments. All of this is aimed at enabling as many Poles as possible to fulfill their dreams of owning their own home.

The new housing program also foresees significant funds allocated for this purpose. The state budget provides up to 500 million Polish złoty to support individuals who want to embark on their journey towards homeownership. This is an excellent opportunity for those who have been discouraged by the high costs of mortgage loans. Now they can fight for a chance to fulfill their housing dreams.

