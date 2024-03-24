Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przyszłość branży nieruchomości: perspektywy na długoterminowy wzrost

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 24 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Globalna branża nieruchomości, mimo niekorzystnych warunków monetarnych i utrzymującej się niepewności gospodarczej, odnotowuje pozytywne zmiany i szanse na wznowienie działalności inwestycyjnej – wynika z raportu Urban Land Institute (ULI) i PwC. Wiele przesłanek wskazuje na korzystne prognozy, jednak nie można ignorować czynników politycznych i geopolitycznych wpływających na rynek.

Raport „Emerging Trends in Real Estate Global Outlook 2024” opisuje wyraźny optymizm wśród przedstawicieli branży. Umocnienie inflacji, wzrost stóp procentowych oraz większa jasność w polityce pieniężnej przekładają się na nadzieje inwestorów na zrównoważony poziom cen nieruchomości i wyjście z okresu spowolnienia inwestycyjnego. Choć ożywienie przewidywane jest przede wszystkim na rok 2025, to już teraz widoczne są pozytywne sygnały.

Jednakże niepewność wynikająca z czynników geopolitycznych stanowi ograniczenie dla pełnej realizacji optymistycznych prognoz. Szereg problemów oceniania trudności, które mogą pojawić się w procesie wyjścia z tego kryzysu, spowalnia tempo ożywienia.

Raport podkreśla również skłonność inwestorów do szukania alternatywnych sektorów nieruchomości. Respondenci wskazują na demografię, digitalizację i dekarbonizację jako czynniki wpływające na decyzje inwestycyjne. Rozwój sektorów związanych z transformacją energetyczną, komunikacją i danymi jest szczególnie obiecujący.

Lisette van Doorn, CEO ULI Europe, podkreśla, że mimo niepewności, istnieją istotne możliwości strukturalne, które zachęcają do długoterminowego wzrostu branży. Raport „Emerging Trends in Real Estate Global Outlook 2024” powstał na podstawie ankiet przeprowadzonych wśród liderów branży nieruchomości z Europy, Stanów Zjednoczonych oraz regionu Azji i Pacyfiku.

Przygotowany raport stanowi wskaźnik pozytywnego kierunku branży nieruchomości. Perspektywy na długoterminowy wzrost są obecne, jednak nie można pozostawać obojętnym na czynniki zewnętrzne, które wpływają na rynek. Warto wziąć pod uwagę alternatywne sektory oraz rozwój technologiczny, które będą miały kluczowe znaczenie w nadchodzących latach.

The real estate industry is experiencing positive changes and opportunities for investment despite unfavorable monetary conditions and ongoing economic uncertainty, according to a report by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and PwC. While there are many indications of favorable forecasts, the report highlights the importance of considering the political and geopolitical factors that impact the market.

Titled „Emerging Trends in Real Estate Global Outlook 2024,” the report describes a clear optimism among industry representatives. Strengthening inflation, rising interest rates, and greater clarity in monetary policy are giving investors hope for a sustainable level of property prices and a recovery from the investment slowdown. Although the rejuvenation is primarily expected in 2025, positive signals are already visible.

However, the uncertainty stemming from geopolitical factors presents a limitation to the full realization of optimistic forecasts. Several challenges in assessing the difficulties that may arise during the recovery process are slowing down the pace of revival.

The report also emphasizes investors’ inclination towards seeking alternative real estate sectors. Respondents point to demographics, digitalization, and decarbonization as factors influencing investment decisions. The development of sectors related to energy transformation, communication, and data shows particular promise.

Lisette van Doorn, CEO of ULI Europe, emphasizes that despite the uncertainties, there are significant structural opportunities that encourage long-term industry growth. The „Emerging Trends in Real Estate Global Outlook 2024” report is based on surveys conducted among real estate industry leaders from Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The prepared report serves as an indicator of the positive direction of the real estate industry. Long-term growth prospects are present, but it is crucial to remain mindful of external factors that influence the market. Considering alternative sectors and technological advancements will be of key importance in the coming years.