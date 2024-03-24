Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rząd planuje rewolucję w sektorze mieszkaniowym: kredyt na start, wsparcie dla budownictwa społecznego i deregulacja rynku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rząd polski przygotowuje się do wprowadzenia programu mieszkaniowego, który ma na celu ułatwienie dostępu do własnego mieszkania. Najważniejszym elementem tego programu jest wprowadzenie kredytu hipotecznego o stawce 0%. Program skierowany jest przede wszystkim do rodzin z dziećmi, a wysokość oprocentowania zależeć będzie od liczby dzieci w rodzinie.

Kredyt bez odsetek będzie dostępny dla rodzin posiadających minimum trójkę dzieci, podczas gdy gospodarstwa domowe bez dzieci będą mogły skorzystać z oferty kredytowej o stawce 1,5%. Istnieją również limity dochodowe, które będą uwzględniane przy udzielaniu kredytu. Minister rozwoju i technologii, Krzysztof Hetman, informuje, że program ma na celu wspieranie tych, którzy naprawdę potrzebują wsparcia.

Dodatkowo, rząd proponuje wsparcie dla budownictwa społecznego poprzez zwiększenie budżetu Funduszu Dopłat. Dzięki temu planuje się wybudowanie i remontowanie corocznie 20 tysięcy mieszkań społecznych na wynajem.

Kolejnym ważnym elementem planowanym przez rząd jest deregulacja rynku mieszkaniowego, mająca na celu zwiększenie podaży mieszkań. Rząd zamierza odblokować rynek podaży, który obecnie stoi w miejscu. Istnieją również plany dotyczące utworzenia centralnej bazy danych, która zawierałaby informacje o transakcjach i cenach na rynku.

Jeśli projekty ustaw zostaną zaakceptowane przez rząd, trafią pod decyzję parlamentu. Władze mają nadzieję, że nowe rozwiązania w sektorze mieszkaniowym wejdą w życie jeszcze w tym roku. Ta rewolucja ma na celu poprawić sytuację mieszkańców Polski i ułatwić im spełnienie marzenia o posiadaniu własnego mieszkania.

