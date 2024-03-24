Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż Nieruchomości w Ostrołęce: Nowy Krok w Rozwoju Miasta

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 24 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ostrołęka, 24 maja 2023 r. – Prezydent Miasta Ostrołęki ogłosił plany sprzedaży nieruchomości gruntowych, które są własnością miasta. Wykaz tych nieruchomości został opublikowany na elektronicznej tablicy ogłoszeń oraz na stronie internetowej Urzędu Miasta.

Nieruchomości gruntowe oznaczone numerami 52051/8, 52051/9, 52051/10, 52051/11, 52051/12, 52051/13, 52051/15, 52051/16, 52051/18, 52051/19, 52051/20, 52051/21, 52051/22, 52051/24, 52051/25, położone przy ulicy Goworowskiej, zostały przeznaczone do sprzedaży w drodze bezprzetargowej.

Decyzja o sprzedaży tych nieruchomości ma na celu rozwój miasta Ostrołęki. Inwestorzy mają możliwość zakupu atrakcyjnie położonych działek, które mogą być wykorzystane do budowy nowych obiektów. Ta inicjatywa zapewni miejsca pracy dla mieszkańców i przyczyni się do rozwoju lokalnej gospodarki.

Prezydent Miasta Ostrołęki podkreśla, że sprzedaż nieruchomości odbywa się zgodnie z obowiązującymi przepisami prawa. Kompletny wykaz nieruchomości, wraz ze wszystkimi niezbędnymi informacjami, jest dostępny na stronie internetowej Urzędu Miasta Ostrołęki.

Zainteresowani inwestorzy mogą zapoznać się z ofertą oraz skontaktować się z odpowiednim Biurem Obsługi Klienta w celu uzyskania dodatkowych informacji. Ta inwestycja zapowiada nową erę rozwoju Ostrołęki i otwiera wiele możliwości dla lokalnej społeczności.

Więcej szczegółów na temat oferowanych nieruchomości można znaleźć na stronie: [link do strony internetowej z informacją o działce].

Artykuł sponsorowany

Ostrołęka, 24th May 2023 – The Mayor of Ostrołęka has announced plans to sell municipal land properties owned by the city. The list of these properties has been published on an electronic notice board and on the website of the City Office.

The land properties, marked with numbers 52051/8, 52051/9, 52051/10, 52051/11, 52051/12, 52051/13, 52051/15, 52051/16, 52051/18, 52051/19, 52051/20, 52051/21, 52051/22, 52051/24, 52051/25, located on Goworowska Street, are intended for sale without a tender.

The decision to sell these properties aims to develop the city of Ostrołęka. Investors have the opportunity to purchase attractively located plots of land that can be used for the construction of new facilities. This initiative will provide job opportunities for residents and contribute to the development of the local economy.

The Mayor of Ostrołęka emphasizes that the sale of the properties is carried out in accordance with applicable laws. The complete list of properties, along with all the necessary information, is available on the website of the City Office of Ostrołęka.

Interested investors can review the offer and contact the respective Customer Service Office for additional information. This investment heralds a new era of development for Ostrołęka and opens up many possibilities for the local community.

More details about the properties on offer can be found on the website: link name.

Suggested related links:

1. Municipal Real Estate Trends

2. Local Development Strategies

3. Urban Planning Forecast