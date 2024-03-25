Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Gigantyczne osiedle w Szczecinie budzi kontrowersje

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowa inwestycja dewelopera Noraco w północnej części Szczecina wywołała zdumienie i oburzenie mieszkańców. Planowane osiedle ma pomieścić blisko 700 mieszkań, a budowa ma się rozpocząć w lutym 2025 roku. Jednak to nie możliwość wzrostu lokalnego rynku nieruchomości budzi największe obawy, lecz konieczność wycinki około 800 drzew oraz budowa zbiornika retencyjnego. Mieszkańcy są zaniepokojeni losem zielonego terenu, który dotychczas służył im jako oaza spokoju i świeżego powietrza. Wielu z nich postanowiło zorganizować protest i wystąpić do władz miasta.

Przedstawiciel firmy Noraco, spółki matki dewelopera, zapewnia, że inwestycja będzie przeprowadzona w sposób przyjazny dla otoczenia. Istniejące oczko wodne ma zostać zachowane, a wokół niego zostanie stworzona przestrzeń rekreacyjna. Deweloper chce również wykorzystać naturalne walory okolicy, takie jak Wieża Gocławska, aby stworzyć zielone osiedle. Jednak mieszkańcy pozostają sceptyczni i obawiają się utraty pięknego, zielonego terenu na rzecz kolejnego blokowiska.

Warto podkreślić, że decyzja o budowie osiedla oraz zbiornika retencyjnego leży w gestii dewelopera. Mieszkańcy wyrażają swoje niezadowolenie z faktu, że to prywatna firma podejmuje decyzje dotyczące przestrzeni publicznej i niszczy istniejącą zielenią. Sprawa budzi również kontrowersje polityczne, a radny Przemysław Słowik oskarża magistrat o wspieranie patodeweloperki.

Z pewnością dyskusja wokół tego tematu będzie się rozwijać, a mieszkańcy będą walczyć o zachowanie tego pięknego i zielonego terenu. Warto zastanowić się nad równoważnym rozwojem miasta, który uwzględnia zarówno potrzeby deweloperów, jak i dobro lokalnej społeczności.

Noraco’s new real estate investment in the northern part of Szczecin has sparked astonishment and outrage among the residents. The planned housing estate is expected to accommodate nearly 700 apartments, with construction set to begin in February 2025. However, it is not the potential growth of the local real estate market that raises the greatest concerns, but rather the necessity of cutting down around 800 trees and building a retention pond. The residents are worried about the fate of the green area that has served as their oasis of peace and fresh air. Many of them have decided to organize a protest and appeal to the city authorities.

A representative of Noraco’s parent company assures that the investment will be carried out in an environmentally friendly manner. The existing pond will be preserved, and a recreational area will be created around it. The developer also intends to take advantage of the area’s natural assets, such as the Gocławska Tower, to create a green housing estate. However, the residents remain skeptical and fear the loss of a beautiful, green area in favor of another block of flats.

It is worth noting that the decision to build the housing estate and retention pond lies within the developer’s jurisdiction. The residents express their dissatisfaction with the fact that a private company is making decisions regarding public space and destroying existing greenery. The issue also raises political controversies, with Councilor Przemysław Słowik accusing the city authorities of supporting detrimental development.

Undoubtedly, the discussion surrounding this topic will continue to unfold, and the residents will fight to preserve this beautiful and green area. It is worth considering balanced urban development that takes into account both the needs of developers and the well-being of the local community.

