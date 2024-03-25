Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Luksusowe nieruchomości w Monaco: Co sprawia, że są tak drogie?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Monaco jest nie tylko jednym z najmniejszych państw na świecie, ale również posiada najdroższy rynek nieruchomości. Ostatnie badania Bloomberga wykazały, że zaledwie 16 m² mieszkania kosztuje 1 milion dolarów. W porównaniu, za tę samą kwotę można kupić 22 m² w Hongkongu lub 32 m² mieszkania w Singapurze.

Najważniejszym czynnikiem wyjaśniającym wysokie ceny nieruchomości w Monaco jest ich niska dostępność. Państwo-miasto zajmuje niewielki obszar o powierzchni zaledwie 2 km². W zeszłym roku przeprowadzono zaledwie 520 transakcji nieruchomościowych, a mieszkańcy Księstwa to zaledwie 36 000 osób. Ograniczona liczba mieszkań na sprzedaż oraz ich unikalne położenie jednoznacznie wpływają na ceny.

Kolejnym czynnikiem, który przyczynia się do atrakcyjności rynku nieruchomości w Monaco, jest korzystny system podatkowy. Państwo to słynie z braku podatku dochodowego dla osób fizycznych. Rezydenci podatkowi nie płacą żadnych podatków od swoich zarobków, co przyciąga wielu milionerów. Dodatkowo, istnieje możliwość uniknięcia podatku od dochodów kapitałowych, co jest atrakcyjne dla inwestorów.

Ograniczona przestrzeń oraz korzystny system podatkowy są głównymi czynnikami, które wpływają na wysokie ceny nieruchomości w Monaco. Dla wielu osób możliwość zakupu luksusowego mieszkania w tym prestiżowym miejscu jest symbolem statusu społecznego i prestiżu. Bez wątpienia, rynek nieruchomości w Monaco pozostanie jednym z najbardziej ekskluzywnych na świecie.

Monaco’s real estate market is not only one of the smallest in the world but also the most expensive. A recent study by Bloomberg revealed that just 16 square meters of an apartment costs 1 million dollars. In comparison, with the same amount, one can buy 22 square meters in Hong Kong or 32 square meters of a flat in Singapore.

The high prices of real estate in Monaco can be primarily attributed to its limited availability. The city-state occupies a small area of only 2 square kilometers. Last year, there were only 520 property transactions, and the population of the principality is just 36,000 people. The limited number of properties for sale and their unique locations undoubtedly have an impact on the prices.

Another factor contributing to the attractiveness of Monaco’s real estate market is its favorable tax system. The country is well-known for its lack of income tax for individuals. Tax residents do not pay any taxes on their earnings, which attracts many millionaires. Additionally, there is the possibility to avoid capital gains tax, which is appealing to investors.

The limited space and favorable tax system are the main factors that influence the high prices of real estate in Monaco. For many individuals, the opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment in this prestigious location is a symbol of social status and prestige. Undoubtedly, Monaco’s real estate market will remain one of the most exclusive in the world.

To learn more about the real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit reputable sources such as:

1. Reuters: Provides global news and analysis on various topics, including real estate.

2. Forbes Real Estate: Offers insights, trends, and forecasts related to the real estate industry.

3. CB Insights Research: Provides research and analysis on various industries, including real estate.

These sources can provide further information on industry trends, market forecasts, and issues related to the real estate industry both globally and specifically in Monaco.