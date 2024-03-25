Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkania na rynku nieruchomości – szukamy tajemnic

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 marca, 2024

Justyna Sobolak: Rentier, fliper, deweloper. Czy istnieje coś, czego jeszcze nie odkryłeś w świecie nieruchomości?

Wojciech Orzechowski: Myślę, że tak, zawsze jest miejsce na nowe odkrycia. Chociażby nigdy nie podjąłem się adaptacji strychów na mieszkania. Poza tym, warto pamiętać, że nieruchomości to nie tylko mieszkania, ale także lokale komercyjne, domy jednorodzinne i grunty, które nie są w moim zakresie działalności. Chociaż zdarzyło mi się postawić jeden czy dwa domy jednorodzinne, jednak nie jest to moja główna dziedzina.

Najbardziej komfortowo czuję się na rynkach pierwotnym i wtórnym. Oferowanie mieszkań, wykańczanie ich, a nawet renowacje większych budynków są moimi mocnymi stronami.

