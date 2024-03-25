Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Niezwykłe osiedle Atrium Oliva – nowa oaza w sercu Starej Oliwy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Osiedle Atrium Oliva zostało uznane za najciekawszą inwestycję mieszkaniową roku 2023 przez czytelników Trojmiasto.pl. Jest to unikalna przestrzeń mieszkalna, która charakteryzuje się oryginalnym projektem i dbałością o potrzeby mieszkańców.

W przeciwieństwie do tradycyjnych osiedli, Atrium Oliva posiada twardą zewnętrzną powłokę, reprezentowaną przez budynki usługowe, oraz miękki wnętrzny środek, który skupia się na zieleni i miejscach do relaksu. Projekt ten został stworzony przez pracownię Roark Studio, która doceniła potrzebę stworzenia harmonijnej przestrzeni dla mieszkańców. Wewnętrzne patio osiedla jest otoczone zielenią, placem zabaw oraz miejscami do spotkań i integracji. Jest to idealne miejsce, aby zatrzymać się na chwilę i cieszyć się spokojem.

Projekt Atrium Oliva jest nie tylko innowacyjny architektonicznie, ale także przemyślany pod względem lokalizacji. Znajduje się ono na styku Starej Oliwy i nowoczesnej części Gdańska, w pobliżu lasów otaczających miasto. Ta wyjątkowa lokalizacja sprawia, że osiedle ma unikalny charakter.

Architekci zwrócili również uwagę na detal – elewacje budynków wykonane są z szarego klinkieru mineralnego, który nadaje im ciepłą i przyjazną fakturę. Cały projekt jest utrzymany w stonowanej kolorystyce, która doskonale współgra z otaczającą zielenią i tworzy harmonijną całość.

Warto również wspomnieć, że Atrium Oliva otrzymało certyfikat BREEAM Interium na poziomie Very Good, co potwierdza wysoką jakość i ekologiczność inwestycji. Tylko niewielu deweloperów zdecydowało się na taki kosztowny proces certyfikacji, co podkreśla wyjątkowość i unikalność tego projektu.

Osiedle Atrium Oliva to miejsce, które łączy funkcjonalność, estetykę i dbałość o potrzeby mieszkańców. To nowa oaza w sercu Starej Oliwy, która stanowi idealne miejsce do życia i odpoczynku.

The Atrium Oliva residential complex has been recognized as the most interesting housing investment of 2023 by readers of Trojmiasto.pl. This unique living space is characterized by its original design and attention to the needs of its residents.

Unlike traditional housing developments, Atrium Oliva has a hard outer shell represented by commercial buildings, and a soft inner core that focuses on greenery and relaxation areas. This project was created by Roark Studio, which appreciated the need to create a harmonious space for residents. The internal courtyard of the complex is surrounded by greenery, a playground, and spaces for socializing and integration. It is the perfect place to take a moment and enjoy peace and tranquility.

The Atrium Oliva project is not only architecturally innovative but also well-thought-out in terms of location. It is located at the intersection of Stara Oliwa and the modern part of Gdansk, near the forests surrounding the city. This unique location gives the complex its special character.

Architects also paid attention to detail – the facades of the buildings are made of gray mineral clinker, giving them a warm and friendly texture. The entire project is kept in subtle colors that harmonize perfectly with the surrounding greenery, creating a cohesive and harmonious whole.

It is also worth mentioning that Atrium Oliva has received a BREEAM Interim certificate at the Very Good level, which confirms the high quality and environmental friendliness of the investment. Only a few developers have opted for such a costly certification process, highlighting the uniqueness and uniqueness of this project.

Atrium Oliva is a place that combines functionality, aesthetics, and care for the needs of its residents. It is a new oasis in the heart of Stara Oliwa, which is the perfect place to live and relax.

