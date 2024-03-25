Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przebudowa budynków Lipowy Office Park na nowoczesne akademiki

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Przyszłościowa firma Futureal sprzedała dwa z czterech budynków kompleksu Lipowy Office Park. Początkowo planowano przeprowadzić kompleksowy remont tych budynków, ale teraz zaskoczono branżę niespodziewanym zwrotem akcji. Nowy właściciel, firma 1 Asset Management, zamierza przekształcić te budowle w nowoczesne akademiki.

Na obszarze około 21 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych powstanie ponad 650 lokali przeznaczonych do wynajmu dla studentów. Ta innowacyjna inicjatywa ma na celu zapewnienie studentom wygodnego i atrakcyjnego miejsca do nauki i mieszkania.

Lipowy Office Park, który powstał w 2009 roku, to kompleks czterech biurowców klasy A o łącznej powierzchni 40 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych. Jednak oprócz biur, kompleks oferuje również obszerny parking, który składa się z dwóch kondygnacji podziemnych i jednej naziemnej. Nieruchomość ta znajduje się na ulicy Żwirki i Wigury, w doskonałej lokalizacji komunikacyjnej, niedaleko portu lotniczego Okęcie.

Karol Pilniewicz, CEO spółki Futureal Investment Partners, podkreśla, że przejęcie kompleksu Lipowy Office Park doskonale wpisuje się w ich strategię inwestycyjną, która zakłada oportunistyczne zakupy z dużym potencjałem zwrotu. Dzięki wsparciu finansowemu i merytorycznemu grupy Futureal, wartość rynkowa kompleksu może znacząco wzrosnąć.

Przekształcenie tych budynków w nowoczesne akademiki stanowi oryginalne podejście do zagadnienia i daje studentom możliwość skorzystania ze specjalnie zaprojektowanej przestrzeni dostosowanej do ich potrzeb. Ta inwestycja może stać się istotnym czynnikiem w rozwoju kampusu studenckiego w Warszawie.

Futureal, a forward-thinking company, has recently sold two out of the four buildings in the Lipowy Office Park complex. Originally, a comprehensive renovation of these buildings was planned, but the industry was surprised by an unexpected twist. The new owner, 1 Asset Management, intends to transform these structures into modern dormitories.

The area of approximately 21,000 square meters will be transformed into over 650 rental units for students. This innovative initiative aims to provide students with a comfortable and attractive place to study and live.

Lipowy Office Park, established in 2009, consists of four class A office buildings with a total area of 40,000 square meters. In addition to offices, the complex also offers an extensive parking facility comprising two underground levels and one above ground. This property is located on Żwirki i Wigury Street, in an excellent transportation location, near Okęcie Airport.

Karol Pilniewicz, the CEO of Futureal Investment Partners, emphasizes that the acquisition of Lipowy Office Park aligns perfectly with their investment strategy, which involves opportunistic purchases with significant return potential. With the financial and substantive support of the Futureal group, the market value of the complex can significantly increase.

Transforming these buildings into modern dormitories represents an original approach to the issue and offers students the opportunity to benefit from specially designed spaces tailored to their needs. This investment can become a significant factor in the development of the student campus in Warsaw.

For more information about investments in Warsaw, stay updated by following our Facebook page.