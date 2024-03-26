Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny działek budowlanych w Polsce: Analiza stanu na rynku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny działek budowlanych w Polsce w ostatnim roku zanotowały znaczny wzrost. Jednak, jeśli spojrzymy na dłuższą perspektywę, można znaleźć miejsca, gdzie wartość parceli jest obecnie niższa niż kilka lat temu. Według danych udostępnionych przez Cenatorium na Bankier.pl, w większości przypadków ceny działek wzrosły o kilkadziesiąt procent.

Jednym z województw, gdzie obecnie płaci się mniej za działki niż kilka lat temu, jest Mazowieckie. Średnia cena transakcyjna w 2023 roku była o 12,9 proc. niższa niż w 2018 roku i niższa niż siedem lat temu. To jednak wyjątkowy przypadek, ponieważ większość województw zanotowała wyraźny wzrost cen działek budowlanych w ostatnich latach.

W Małopolskim wartość parceli wzrosła o 99 proc. w porównaniu z 2018 rokiem i o ponad 116 proc. w porównaniu z 2015 rokiem. W Pomorskim zanotowano nawet blisko 130-procentowy wzrost w stosunku do 2014 roku.

Warto zauważyć, że wysokie ceny działek dotyczą głównie miast wojewódzkich. Jedynie Poznań, stolica Wielkopolskiego, odnotował niższą cenę transakcyjną w 2023 roku niż osiem lat temu. Natomiast w Warszawie i we Wrocławiu odnotowano wzrost o odpowiednio 5 proc. i 6,5 proc.

Jeśli spojrzymy na Łódź, mimo wahań cen w ciągu ostatnich lat, średnie ceny transakcyjne wzrosły znacząco. W ostatnich czterech latach odnotowano dwucyfrowe wzrosty, a w 2022 roku nawet o ponad 18 proc. w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego.

Należy jednak zaznaczyć, że mimo tych znaczących wzrostów, ceny działek poza największymi miastami wciąż są niższe o około 70-80 proc. w przeliczeniu na metr kwadratowy.

Przed zakupem działki budowlanej warto dokładnie przeanalizować rynek, ponieważ ceny mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu.

The increase in land prices in Poland over the past year has been significant, with prices rising by several dozen percent in most cases. However, when looking at the longer-term perspective, there are still areas where land values are currently lower than they were a few years ago. According to data from Cenatorium on Bankier.pl, the average transaction price for land in the Mazowieckie voivodeship was 12.9% lower in 2023 than in 2018 and lower than it was seven years ago. This is, however, an exceptional case, as most voivodeships have seen a clear increase in land prices in recent years.

One of the voivodeships where land prices are currently lower than a few years ago is Małopolskie. The value of plots of land in this region has increased by 99% compared to 2018 and by over 116% compared to 2015. In Pomorskie, there has been an almost 130% increase since 2014.

It is worth noting that high land prices primarily apply to provincial capitals. Only Poznań, the capital of Wielkopolskie, saw a lower transaction price in 2023 than eight years ago. On the other hand, Warsaw and Wrocław experienced increases of 5% and 6.5% respectively.

Looking at Łódź, despite fluctuations in prices in recent years, the average transaction prices have increased significantly. In the last four years, double-digit growth has been recorded, with an increase of over 18% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

However, it should be noted that even with these significant increases, land prices outside of the major cities are still lower by about 70-80% per square meter.

Before purchasing a plot of land, it is advisable to carefully analyze the market as prices can vary depending on the region.

To gain a better understanding of the real estate market in Poland and stay updated on industry trends and forecasts, you may find the following links helpful:

– Bankier.pl: Bankier.pl provides various news articles and analysis on the real estate industry in Poland.

– Reuters: Reuters covers global real estate news, including market forecasts and trends.

– Eurobuild CEE: Eurobuild CEE focuses on the commercial real estate sector in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland.

– eMarketplace: eMarketplace is the official website of the Polish government’s real estate market platform, providing information on property auctions and transactions.

– Nieruchomości Online: Nieruchomości Online is a popular Polish real estate marketplace with listings and information about properties for sale or rent.

– Statistics Poland: Statistics Poland provides official data and reports on various aspects of the Polish economy, including the real estate sector.

By exploring these sources, you can gain valuable insights into the Polish real estate industry, market forecasts, and issues related to land and property in the country.