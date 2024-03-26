Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Malta View: Krajobraz luksusowych apartamentów zmienia się przed naszymi oczami

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Malowniczy krajobraz Jeziora Maltańskiego wkrótce zacznie zamieniać się na zawsze w zgodzie z miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego. Powstające luksusowe apartamenty w bliskim sąsiedztwie Term Maltańskich są tematem kontrowersji, jednak inwestor zapewnia, że to nie będzie nowe osiedle, lecz miejsce dostępne dla wynajmu.

Inwestycja Malta View, składająca się z pięciu budynków, będzie gotowa w drugim kwartale 2026 roku. Pierwsze dwa budynki mają już fundamenty, a niedługo rozpoczną się prace murarskie. Kolejnym krokiem będzie rozpoczęcie prac związanych z pozostałymi budynkami kompleksu. Sama lokalizacja apartamentów budzi kontrowersje, gdyż zgodnie z planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego dopuszcza się jedynie budowę obiektów związanych z turystyką i rekreacją, takich jak hotele, obiekty konferencyjne czy restauracje. Jednak inwestor twierdzi, że apartamenty będą pełnić funkcję lokali usługowych, a więc nie będą stanowić odrębnego osiedla, lecz będą dostępne dla wynajmu.

Ceny apartamentów w kompleksie Malta View przyprawiają o zawrót głowy. Na przykład, za 4-pokojowy apartament o powierzchni 83,3 m2 z widokiem na jezioro trzeba zapłacić niemal 2 miliony złotych, co daje cenę ponad 23 tysiące złotych za metr kwadratowy. Inne oferty w cenie to 3-pokojowy apartament o powierzchni 88 m2 z dwoma tarasami, kosztujący 1,3 miliona złotych (15 300 zł za metr kwadratowy) oraz 2-pokojowy apartament o powierzchni 38 metrów, za który trzeba zapłacić 581 400 złotych.

Wprowadzenie takiego modelu inwestowania w nieruchomości do polskiego rynku, znane Polakom już z kurortów górskich i nadmorskich, może mieć znaczący wpływ na branżę deweloperską w Polsce. Dostępność luksusowych apartamentów dla wynajmu może przyciągnąć zarówno turystów z zagranicy, jak i osoby zainteresowane inwestowaniem w nieruchomości w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach. Malta View zapowiada się więc nie tylko jako ekskluzywna inwestycja, lecz także jako nowa perspektywa dla rynku nieruchomości w Poznaniu.

The Malta View investment project is set to transform the picturesque landscape of Lake Malta in accordance with the local spatial development plan. The construction of luxury apartments in close proximity to Malta Thermal Baths has sparked controversy, but the investor assures that it will not be a new housing estate, but rather a place available for rent.

The Malta View complex, consisting of five buildings, will be completed in the second quarter of 2026. The first two buildings have already been laid foundations, and bricklaying work will soon begin. The next step will be to start work on the remaining buildings of the complex. The location of the apartments itself raises controversy, as the spatial development plan only allows for the construction of tourism and recreational facilities, such as hotels, conference facilities, and restaurants. However, the investor claims that the apartments will serve a commercial function, and therefore will not constitute a separate housing estate, but will be available for rent.

The prices of the apartments in the Malta View complex are staggering. For example, a 4-room apartment with an area of 83.3 square meters and a lake view costs nearly 2 million Polish zloty, which amounts to over 23 thousand zloty per square meter. Other offers include a 3-room apartment with an area of 88 square meters and two terraces, priced at 1.3 million zloty (15,300 zloty per square meter), and a 2-room apartment with an area of 38 square meters, which costs 581,400 zloty.

Introduction of such a real estate investment model to the Polish market, already familiar to Poles from mountain and seaside resorts, may have a significant impact on the development industry in Poland. The availability of luxury apartments for rent can attract both foreign tourists and individuals interested in investing in properties in attractive locations. Therefore, Malta View is not only seen as an exclusive investment but also as a new perspective for the real estate market in Poznań.

Related links: