Mieszkanie marzeń pod Krakowem – duży wybór w atrakcyjnych cenach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kiedy ceny mieszkań w samym Krakowie stają się nieosiągalne dla wielu kupujących, poszukiwanie alternatywy w okolicach staje się coraz bardziej popularne. Podmiejskie lokalizacje pod Krakowem oferują doskonałą szansę na spełnienie marzeń o własnym M bez konieczności płacenia ogromnych sum. Eksperci portalu RynekPierwotny.pl postanowili zbadać, jak kształtuje się oferta deweloperów w tych rejonach.

W lutym br. średnia cena metra kwadratowego nowego M w Krakowie przekroczyła 16 tys. zł, co stawia potencjalnych nabywców przed trudnym wyborem – najem w miejscu nierealnym finansowo czy przeprowadzka na obrzeża miasta. Dlatego coraz więcej osób decyduje się na zakup podmiejskich mieszkań. Czy jednak mają one rzeczywiście atrakcyjne ceny?

Według danych portalu RynekPierwotny.pl, średnia cena metra kwadratowego nowego M w okolicach Krakowa wynosiła w lutym br. 8,770 zł. To prawie połowa ceny oferowanej w samym Krakowie. Ta znaczna różnica w cenach wynika z dostępności gruntów i obecności segmentu popularnego, który dominuje w podmiejskich lokalizacjach. W metropoliach natomiast przeważają luksusowe mieszkania z segmentu premium, skierowane do bogatszych nabywców.

Ciekawą alternatywą dla tych, którzy nie mogą lub nie chcą płacić wysokich kwot za mieszkanie w centrum miasta, są mieszkania podmiejskie. W okolicach Krakowa, mieszkania w ofercie deweloperów z ceną do 9 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy stanowiły aż 57% oferty. W porównaniu do liczby mieszkań dostępnych w samym Krakowie, ta różnica jest znaczna. W mieście jest aktualnie dostępnych blisko 5 tysięcy mieszkań, podczas gdy w okolicach Krakowa tylko niespełna 400.

Należy jednak zauważyć, że wybór mieszkań pod Krakowem wciąż jest ograniczony w porównaniu do samego miasta. Dlaczego? Część deweloperów woli inwestować w samym Krakowie, gdzie istnieje większe zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania. To przede wszystkim młodzi ludzie decydują się na zakup mieszkania pod miastem, często korzystając ze wsparcia kredytowego. Dla nich kwota 500 tys. zł jest często szczytem możliwości.

Mieszkania dwupokojowe cieszą się dużą popularnością zarówno w Krakowie, jak i podsamym miastem. W samym Krakowie średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkania wynosi ponad 737 tys. zł, podczas gdy na obrzeżach miasta to niewiele mniej niż 400 tys. zł. Różnica jest więc ogromna!

Warto podkreślić, że różnice w cenach mieszkań znajdujących się na obrzeżach miast wynikają głównie z dostępności gruntów oraz typu segmentu rynku mieszkań. Podmiejskie lokalizacje są tańsze, a dominują w nich mieszkania z segmentu popularnego. Natomiast w metropoliach przeważają mieszkania z segmentu premium, skierowane do zamożniejszych nabywców.

Dla wszystkich poszukujących mieszkania marzeń, które nie przekracza budżetu, zakup M pod Krakowem może być idealnym rozwiązaniem. Mimo że wybór jest ograniczony, ceny atrakcyjne i dostępne. Podmiejskie lokalizacje oferują nie tylko niższe ceny, ale także spokojniejszy styl życia i bliskość natury.

When the prices of apartments in Krakow itself become unaffordable for many buyers, the search for alternatives in the suburbs is becoming increasingly popular. Suburban locations near Krakow offer an excellent opportunity to fulfill the dream of owning a home without having to pay large sums. Experts from the RynekPierwotny.pl portal have decided to examine the offerings of developers in these areas.

In February of this year, the average price per square meter of a new apartment in Krakow exceeded PLN 16,000, which puts potential buyers in a difficult position – renting in a financially unrealistic location or moving to the outskirts of the city. Therefore, more and more people are deciding to buy suburban apartments. But do they really have attractive prices?

According to data from the RynekPierwotny.pl portal, the average price per square meter of a new apartment in the outskirts of Krakow was PLN 8,770 in February. That is almost half the price offered in Krakow itself. This significant difference in prices is due to the availability of land and the presence of the popular segment, which dominates in suburban locations. In the metropolis, luxury apartments from the premium segment, targeting wealthier buyers, are more prevalent.

An interesting alternative for those who cannot or do not want to pay high amounts for a city center apartment are suburban apartments. In the Krakow area, apartments offered by developers with a price of up to PLN 9,000 per square meter accounted for 57% of the offerings. Compared to the number of apartments available in Krakow itself, this difference is significant. There are currently nearly 5,000 apartments available in the city, while in the Krakow area, there are less than 400.

However, it should be noted that the selection of apartments near Krakow is still limited compared to the city itself. Why is that? Some developers prefer to invest in Krakow itself, where there is a greater demand for apartments. It is primarily young people who decide to buy apartments outside the city, often using credit support. For them, a sum of PLN 500,000 is often the limit of their possibilities.

Two-bedroom apartments are very popular both in Krakow itself and in the suburbs. In Krakow, the average price per square meter of an apartment is over PLN 737,000, while on the outskirts of the city, it is just under PLN 400,000. So the difference is huge!

It is worth noting that the differences in apartment prices on the outskirts of cities mainly stem from the availability of land and the type of market segment. Suburban locations are cheaper and predominantly consist of apartments from the popular segment. In metropolises, on the other hand, there is a predominance of apartments from the premium segment, targeting wealthier buyers.

For all those looking for their dream home that fits their budget, buying an apartment near Krakow can be an ideal solution. Although the choice is limited, the prices are attractive and affordable. Suburban locations not only offer lower prices but also a more peaceful lifestyle and proximity to nature.