Nieodkryte skarby Radziejowic

26 marca, 2024

Radziejowice, położone zaledwie 40 kilometrów od Warszawy, to malownicze miasteczko pełne atrakcji, które na pewno warto odwiedzić. Pomimo bliskiego sąsiedztwa z ruchliwą trasą S8, tutaj można znaleźć prawdziwy spokój i cichą atmosferę.

Najważniejszym punktem wizyty w Radziejowicach jest przepiękny park, który swoim urokiem przypomina tereny Wilanowa czy Łazienek Królewskich. Zaczęto go kształtować już w 1817 roku, i obecnie zajmuje powierzchnię 26 hektarów. Park zachwyca licznymi alejkami, malowniczym stawem oraz elementami drobnej architektury.

Warto także odwiedzić zameczek, który mimo swego skromnego wyglądu, pełnił kiedyś ważną rolę jako siedziba rodu Radziejowskich. Zbudowany w stylu neogotyckim na początku XIX wieku, obecnie mieści pałacową kuchnię oraz dwa historyczne apartamenty z oryginalnymi meblami.

Nie można zapomnieć o klasycystycznym pałacu, który został wzniesiony już w XV wieku. Kiedyś była to ogromna rezydencja, w której mogło zamieszkać nawet 1000 osób. Obecnie pałac pełni rolę domu pracy twórczej i mieszczą się w nim stałe ekspozycje dzieł Józefa Chełmońskiego oraz pokoje gościnne.

Poza tym, na terenie parku znajdują się także aleje lipowa i jesionowa wpisane na listę pomników przyrody, pomosty, kładki oraz popiersia znanych osobistości, które odwiedzały Radziejowice.

To miejsce jest zdecydowanie warte odwiedzenia, gdyż oprócz pięknych terenów, oferuje również niepowtarzalną atmosferę, która jest mniej oblegana niż stołeczne parki. Jeśli szukasz miejsca, gdzie można odpocząć od miejskiego zgiełku, a jednocześnie odkryć nieodkryte skarby, Radziejowice na pewno są odpowiednim wyborem.

