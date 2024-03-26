Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Niezwykły penthouse w Gdańsku sprzedany za historyczną sumę

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowy właściciel znalazł się dla 435 metrowego penthouse’u w Gdańsku, który osiągnął rekordową kwotę w wysokości 24,8 mln zł. Mieszkanie położone jest w samym centrum miasta i oferuje zachwycający widok na Motławę. Dodatkowo, apartament dysponuje prywatną windą oraz garażem na siedem samochodów.

Ta niezwykła transakcja stanowi nowy rekord w Trójmieście, przyciągając uwagę wielu zainteresowanych rynkiem nieruchomości. Penthouse znajduje się na ostatnim piętrze nowoczesnego kompleksu Deo Plaza, zlokalizowanego przy ulicy Chmielnej. Choć pierwotna wycena wynosiła 24,8 mln zł, ostateczna cena zakupu jest tajemnicą.

Penthouse o powierzchni 435 metrów kwadratowych oferuje nie tylko imponującą przestrzeń, ale także niezapomniane widoki, w tym panoramę Motławy oraz zabytkowej starówki Gdańska. Początkowo nie był oficjalnie wystawiany na sprzedaż, co tylko podniosło jego prestiż.

Ta wyjątkowa nieruchomość przyciągnęła uwagę kupujących o wysokich oczekiwaniach, którzy chcą cieszyć się luksusem i komfortem na najwyższym poziomie. Transakcja ta jest wyjątkowym przykładem dynamiki rynku nieruchomości w Trójmieście i dowodzi, że polskie miasta goszczą coraz więcej ekskluzywnych nieruchomości na swoich terenach.

Nowy właściciel penthouse’u w Gdańsku może teraz cieszyć się nie tylko przestronnymi wnętrzami, ale również prestiżem, jaki niesie posiadanie tak wyjątkowej nieruchomości. To małe, ale istotne zwycięstwo dla rynku nieruchomości w Trójmieście, które potwierdza jego rozwój i atrakcyjność dla potencjalnych inwestorów.

The recent sale of a 435 square meter penthouse in Gdansk for a record-breaking amount of 24.8 million złoty has garnered attention from many real estate enthusiasts. The apartment is located in the heart of the city and offers breathtaking views of the Motlawa river. Additionally, the penthouse comes with a private elevator and a seven-car garage.

This extraordinary transaction sets a new record in the Tricity area, which includes Gdansk, Sopot, and Gdynia, and highlights the growing interest in the real estate market in the region. The penthouse is situated on the top floor of the modern Deo Plaza complex on Chmielna Street. While the initial valuation was set at 24.8 million złoty, the final purchase price remains undisclosed.

With a spacious area of 435 square meters, the penthouse not only offers impressive living space but also unforgettable views, including a panorama of the Motlawa river and the historic Old Town of Gdansk. Initially, the property was not officially listed for sale, further enhancing its prestige.

This unique property attracted buyers with high expectations, seeking to enjoy luxury and comfort at the highest level. The transaction serves as a remarkable example of the dynamics in the Tricity real estate market and demonstrates that Polish cities are increasingly hosting exclusive properties within their borders.

The new owner of the Gdansk penthouse can now enjoy not only the spacious interiors but also the prestige that comes with owning such an exceptional property. This small, yet significant victory for the real estate market in the Tricity area confirms its development and attractiveness to potential investors.