Notatka o sprzedaży nieruchomości we wschodnich województwach Polski

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wschodnie województwa Polski oferują dzisiaj okazje w sprzedaży nieruchomości. Domki z dużymi działkami obok lasów i jezior można teraz kupić nawet za około 300 000 złotych. Osoby bardziej zamożne mogą znaleźć pięknie zagospodarowane posiadłości z własnym dostępem do linii brzegowej, idealne do prowadzenia biznesu agroturystycznego. Choć niektórzy spekulują, że wzrost liczby ofert sprzedaży w tych rejonach wynika z obaw związanych z bliskością granicy z Rosją, eksperci nie potwierdzają tego trendu. Możemy zaobserwować natomiast wzrost ogólnie liczby domów na sprzedaż w całym kraju.

Właściciele nieruchomości w okolicach Suwalszczyzny decydują się na sprzedaż głównie ze względu na zdrowie lub decyzję o wyprowadzce do innej części kraju lub zagranicy. Natomiast właściciele, którzy opierali swoje biznesy na turystyce, obawiają się, że potencjalne zagrożenie ze strony Rosji może wpłynąć na osłabienie potencjału turystycznego regionu, dlatego zwiększa się liczba sprzedaży w tej branży.

Pomimo tych doniesień, nie ma mowy o fali wyprzedaży. Eksperci analizujący rynek wtórny w województwach podlaskim, podkarpackim i lubelskim twierdzą, że liczba ofert pozostaje stabilna. Można jednak przypuszczać, że niektórzy właściciele nieruchomości mogą motywować swoją sprzedaż takim zagrożeniem. Wciąż jest jednak trudno ocenić, jak szeroki jest ten trend.

W całej Polsce obserwujemy wzrost liczby ofert sprzedaży domów. Przyczyną tego zjawiska jest przede wszystkim demografia, a zwłaszcza starzejąca się populacja. Wzrost kosztów związanych z ogrzewaniem starszych domów również wpływa na decyzję ich właścicieli o sprzedaży. Niektóre z tych nieruchomości mogą okazać się nieopłacalne do remontu, co również przekłada się na wzrost liczby ofert sprzedaży.

Ostatecznie, wzrost sprzedaży domów wynika z różnych czynników takich jak demografia, koszty utrzymania, czy nawet obawy dotyczące potencjalnych zagrożeń ze strony Rosji. Pomimo to, rynek nieruchomości we wschodnich województwach Polski nadal oferuje wiele okazji dla potencjalnych nabywców.

Eastern regions of Poland currently offer opportunities for real estate sales. Cottages with large plots of land next to forests and lakes can now be purchased for around 300,000 złotych. Wealthier individuals can find beautifully developed properties with their own access to the shoreline, perfect for running agrotourism businesses. Although some speculate that the increase in the number of sales offers in these regions is due to concerns related to the proximity of the Russian border, experts do not confirm this trend. However, we can observe an overall increase in the number of houses for sale throughout the country.

Property owners in the vicinity of Suwałki are deciding to sell mainly due to health reasons or the decision to move to another part of the country or abroad. On the other hand, property owners who relied on tourism for their businesses are concerned that potential threats from Russia may weaken the region’s tourism potential, hence the increasing number of sales in this industry.

Despite these reports, there is no talk of a wave of sell-offs. Experts analyzing the secondary market in the Podlaskie, Podkarpackie, and Lublin voivodeships claim that the number of offers remains stable. However, it can be presumed that some property owners may motivate their sales with such a threat. The extent of this trend, however, is still difficult to assess.

We observe an increase in the number of house sales offers throughout Poland. The main cause of this phenomenon is primarily demographics, especially an aging population. The increase in costs associated with heating older houses also influences the decisions of their owners to sell. Some of these properties may turn out to be uneconomical to renovate, which also translates into an increase in the number of sales offers.

Ultimately, the increase in house sales is due to various factors such as demographics, maintenance costs, and even concerns about potential threats from Russia. Nonetheless, the real estate market in the eastern regions of Poland still offers many opportunities for potential buyers.

