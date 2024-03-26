Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe osiedle w Bydgoszczy z przestrzeniami wspólnymi i terenami zielonymi

Bydgoskie Towarzystwo Budownictwa Społecznego (BTBS) planuje budowę nowego osiedla mieszkalnego przy ulicy Rycerskiej i Zygmunta Augusta w Bydgoszczy. Kompleks mieszkaniowy, którego oddanie do użytku planowane jest na czwarty kwartał przyszłego roku, ma stanowić otwarte i przyjazne dla mieszkańców miejsce.

W ramach inwestycji powstanie 127 różnych typów mieszkań, w tym kawalerek oraz mieszkań dwu, trzy i czteropokojowych. Mieszkania zostaną wykończone „pod klucz”, aby umożliwić mieszkańcom natychmiastowe wprowadzenie się po zakończeniu budowy. Pierwszeństwo w podpisaniu umowy najmu miały osoby, które już zamieszkiwały nieruchomości należące do zasobów miasta. Szacuje się, że czynsz za metr kwadratowy wyniesie niewiele mniej niż 17 złotych.

Nowe osiedle ma również zapewnić przestrzenie wspólne i tereny zielone, które będą przeznaczone do rekreacji dzieci i osób dorosłych. Lokalizacja inwestycji, w dzielnicy Bocianowo, jest dogodna ze względu na bliskość dworca głównego PKP oraz pętli komunikacji miejskiej. Budynki przy ulicy Zygmunta Augusta i Rycerskiej wprowadzą nową jakość architektoniczną w okolicy.

Bieżące prace konstrukcyjne skupiają się na podziemnych częściach budynku od strony Zygmunta Augusta, a w najbliższych dniach rozpoczną się prace ziemne przy budynku od strony ulicy Rycerskiej. BTBS jest również w trakcie pozyskiwania narożnej nieruchomości przy ulicy Rycerskiej 19, która również zostanie zabudowana.

Nowe osiedle w Bydgoszczy jest odpowiedzią na rosnące zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania i stanowi inwestycję w jakość życia mieszkańców, zapewniając im nowe, przyjazne i atrakcyjne miejsce zamieszkania.

The construction industry in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for residential properties. Bydgoskie Towarzystwo Budownictwa Społecznego (BTBS), a social housing company, is planning to build a new residential complex on Rycerska and Zygmunt August streets. This development aims to provide an open and resident-friendly environment for the people living in Bydgoszcz.

The project will include 127 different types of apartments, ranging from studios to two, three, and four-bedroom units. These apartments will be delivered „turnkey,” meaning they will be fully finished and ready for immediate occupancy after construction. Priority for signing rental agreements was given to individuals who already reside in city-owned properties. The estimated rent per square meter is expected to be slightly lower than 17 Polish złoty.

Apart from individual apartments, the new residential complex will also provide shared spaces and green areas for recreation, including spaces designated for children and adults. The location of the development in the Bocianowo district is favorable due to its proximity to the main railway station and the city’s public transportation hub. The buildings on Zygmunt August and Rycerska streets are expected to introduce a new architectural quality to the area.

Currently, construction work is focused on the underground parts of the building facing Zygmunt August street, with earthworks set to commence on the Rycerska street building in the coming days. Additionally, BTBS is in the process of acquiring a corner property at Rycerska 19, which will also be developed as part of this project.

The development of the new residential complex in Bydgoszcz addresses the growing need for housing and represents an investment in the quality of residents’ lives by providing them with a new, friendly, and attractive living environment.

