Nowoczesna inwestycja mieszkaniowa w Rybniku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W Rybniku wkrótce zostaną oddane do użytku nowoczesne mieszkania położone przy ulicy Hallera. Inwestycja o wartości ponad 43 milionów złotych jest pierwszą tego rodzaju inicjatywą spółki miejskiej Towarzystwo Budownictwa Społecznego „Twój Dom” w Rybniku.

Budynek został zaprojektowany jako trzy bloki mieszkalne ułożone prostopadle do siebie, oddzielone pustkami tworzącymi bramy wejściowe. Lokatorzy będą mieli dostęp do przestronnych mieszkań o powierzchni od 38 do 65 m2, rozmieszczonych na sześciu kondygnacjach.

Miejsce, w którym powstał ten nowy budynek mieszkalny, kiedyś było nieatrakcyjnym placem parkingowym. Teraz, dzięki rewitalizacji, stworzono nowoczesne wnętrza, które wkrótce zamieszkają nowi lokatorzy. Dodatkowe udogodnienia, takie jak loggie i dźwigi osobowe, zostały dostosowane do potrzeb osób z niepełnosprawnościami.

Oprócz mieszkań, budynek będzie również zawierał sześć lokali użytkowych na parterze. Wśród nich znajdą się dostawcy usług internetowych, restauracja japońska oraz żłobek. Cała inwestycja wzbogaci także przestrzeń przed budynkiem, która zostanie przekształcona w zieloną oazę.

Prezydent Rybnika, Piotr Kuczera, wyraził swoje zadowolenie z zakończenia projektu. Dodał, że już teraz wiele osób żałuje, że nie zdecydowało się na zakup mieszkania, ponieważ oferta TBS-u na Hallera cieszyła się dużym zainteresowaniem.

Prace nad budynkiem są na finiszu, a lokalni mieszkańcy będą mogli odebrać klucze do swoich nowych mieszkań już w najbliższych tygodniach. Ostatnim etapem procesu jest podłączenie budynku do prądu.

Inwestycja TBS na Hallera to przykład udanej rewitalizacji, która przekształciła nieatrakcyjne miejsce w nowoczesne i komfortowe mieszkania dla mieszkańców Rybnika.

The construction industry in Rybnik has seen a significant boost with the completion of the modern housing project on Hallera Street. With a total investment value of over 43 million złotych, this initiative by the municipal company „Twój Dom” marks their first foray into this type of development in Rybnik.

The building consists of three residential blocks positioned perpendicular to each other, with empty spaces creating entrance gateways. The residents will have access to spacious apartments ranging from 38 to 65 square meters, spread across six floors.

The location where this new residential building stands used to be an unattractive parking lot. However, thanks to revitalization efforts, it has been transformed into contemporary interiors that will soon be inhabited by new tenants. Additional amenities, such as loggias and elevators, have been tailored to the needs of individuals with disabilities.

In addition to the apartments, the building will also include six commercial units on the ground floor. Among them will be internet service providers, a Japanese restaurant, and a nursery. The entire project will also enhance the space in front of the building, which will be transformed into a green oasis.

Piotr Kuczera, the President of Rybnik, expressed satisfaction with the project’s completion. He added that many people already regret not having purchased an apartment, as the TBS offer on Hallera Street generated significant interest.

The construction work is nearing completion, and local residents will be able to collect the keys to their new homes in the coming weeks. The final stage of the process involves connecting the building to the power supply.

The TBS investment on Hallera Street serves as an example of successful revitalization, transforming an unattractive area into modern and comfortable housing for the residents of Rybnik.

