Pomysł na stworzenie bazy danych cen mieszkań w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Właśnie pojawił się pomysł, aby stworzyć bazę danych zawierającą informacje o realnych cenach transakcyjnych mieszkań w Polsce. Rząd proponuje, żeby taka baza danych była uzupełnieniem innych rozwiązań mających na celu wsparcie kredytobiorców w nabywaniu własnego mieszkania. Dzięki niej możliwe będzie porównywanie ofert rynkowych z realnymi cenami na konkretnym lokalnym rynku.

Obecnie istnieje czarna dziura w informacjach o cenach transakcyjnych. Cesje na rynku pierwotnym są dokonywane, ale brakuje wiedzy o tym, za ile naprawdę mieszkania są sprzedawane. To powoduje, że spirala cenowa stale się nakręca i trzeba temu zapobiec. Działanie to jest konieczne, aby zapewnić uczciwość i przejrzystość w branży nieruchomości.

Analitycy rynku mieszkaniowego i eksperci z zainteresowaniem przyjmują propozycję stworzenia bazy danych cen. Obecnie istnieje duży rozdźwięk między ofertowymi a transakcyjnymi cenami mieszkań. Ceny ofertowe są szeroko dostępne i często przedstawiane przez media i serwisy społecznościowe, ale odzwierciedlają oczekiwania sprzedających, a nie rzeczywiste ceny transakcyjne. Oficjalne dane o cenach transakcyjnych są opóźnione o kilka miesięcy, co w dynamicznym rynku nieruchomości jest istotną wadą.

W rezultacie wysokie ceny ofertowe wpływają na średnią cenę mieszkań, co może wprowadzać dezinformację wśród potencjalnych kupujących. Zamieszczanie rzeczywistych cen transakcyjnych w bazie danych przyczyni się do większej klarowności i rzetelności informacji o cenach nieruchomości na rynku. Będzie to również przydatne szczególnie w sytuacji, gdy rynek jest gorący i ceny rosną, a sprzedawcy starają się wykorzystać atmosferę popytu.

Stworzenie takiej bazy danych to krok w dobrym kierunku dla polskiego rynku nieruchomości. Umożliwi ona potencjalnym nabywcom lepsze i bardziej racjonalne podejmowanie decyzji związanych z zakupem mieszkania. Jednocześnie sprawi, że branża nieruchomości stanie się bardziej przejrzysta i uczciwa, wpływając na zdrowy rozwój rynku.

The proposal to create a database containing information on real transaction prices of apartments in Poland is seen as a positive step for the real estate market. Currently, there is a lack of information regarding transaction prices, which leads to an escalation of prices. The database would allow for a comparison between market offers and actual prices in a specific local market, providing transparency and fairness in the real estate industry.

There is a significant discrepancy between offered and transaction prices of apartments. Offered prices, which are widely available and often presented by the media and social media platforms, reflect the expectations of sellers rather than actual transaction prices. Official data on transaction prices are typically delayed by several months, which is a significant drawback in a dynamic real estate market.

As a result, high offered prices can mislead potential buyers and skew the average price of apartments. The inclusion of actual transaction prices in the database will contribute to greater clarity and reliability of information about property prices. This will be particularly useful in a hot market where prices are rising, and sellers try to capitalize on the demand.

The creation of such a database is a step in the right direction for the Polish real estate market. It will enable potential buyers to make more informed and rational decisions regarding the purchase of an apartment. Additionally, it will make the real estate industry more transparent and honest, contributing to the healthy growth of the market.

