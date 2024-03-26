Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Program wsparcia Mieszkanie dla Absolwenta zostaje rozszerzony

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ramach programu Mieszkanie dla Absolwenta, liczba dostępnych mieszkań wzrasta z 93 do 120. Oznacza to, że zamiast poprzednich 50%, teraz 65% bloku komunalnego przy ulicy Depowej będzie przeznaczonych dla młodych ludzi spełniających warunki programu. Program ten ma na celu wspieranie młodych białostoczan w zdobyciu pierwszego samodzielnego mieszkania oraz zatrzymywanie ich na lokalnym rynku pracy.

Nowym warunkiem programu jest wymagane średnie ocen minimum 4,5. Zmiana ta została wprowadzona na początku roku w stosunku do pierwotnej uchwały z października 2023. W pierwszej edycji programu do Zarządu Mienia Komunalnego wpłynęło 131 wniosków, z czego 120 zostało pozytywnie rozpatrzonych.

W ramach dyskusji na temat programu, radny Henryk Dębowski zaapelował do rady miasta o przygotowanie programu wsparcia dla samotnych rodziców. Wiceprezydent Zbigniew Nikitorowicz podkreślił, że preferencje będą miały samotne mamy i tatusiowie, którzy aplikują o mieszkania komunalne.

Jednak w wyniku dyskusji, 25 radnych zgodziło się na rozszerzenie programu Mieszkanie dla Absolwenta, aby wszyscy wnioskodawcy, spełniający formalne wymogi, mieli szansę na otrzymanie mieszkania. Warunki uczestnictwa w programie to m.in. nieposiadanie innego mieszkania, zatrudnienie w Białymstoku oraz wiek poniżej 35 lat. Program ten ma na celu zahamowanie odpływu młodych ludzi z miasta oraz wspieranie lokalnego biznesu w pozyskaniu wykwalifikowanych pracowników.

Wzmocnienie programu Mieszkanie dla Absolwenta to inicjatywa, która daje nadzieję młodym ludziom na zdobycie stabilnego mieszkania i rozpoczęcie samodzielnej drogi życiowej.

The „Mieszkanie dla Absolwenta” program aims to support young people in Białystok by providing them with their first independent housing and encouraging them to stay in the local job market. The program has recently expanded, increasing the number of available apartments from 93 to 120. This means that now 65% of the communal housing block on Depowa Street will be allocated to young people who meet the program’s requirements, compared to the previous 50%.

To be eligible for the program, applicants now need to have a minimum average grade of 4.5. This change was introduced at the beginning of the year, amending the initial resolution from October 2023. In the first edition of the program, 131 applications were submitted to the Municipal Property Management Board, out of which 120 were approved.

During discussions about the program, Councilor Henryk Dębowski appealed to the city council to prepare a support program for single parents. Vice Mayor Zbigniew Nikitorowicz emphasized that preference would be given to single mothers and fathers applying for communal housing.

However, as a result of the discussions, 25 councilors agreed to expand the „Mieszkanie dla Absolwenta” program to ensure that all applicants who meet the formal requirements have a chance to receive housing. The program’s eligibility criteria include not owning any other property, being employed in Białystok, and being under 35 years old. The program’s goal is to prevent the outflow of young people from the city and support local businesses in acquiring skilled workers.

By strengthening the „Mieszkanie dla Absolwenta” program, young people are given hope for obtaining stable housing and starting their independent lives.

