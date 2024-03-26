Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rząd planuje wprowadzenie portalu cen mieszkań

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rząd polski kontynuuje prace nad projektem utworzenia portalu cen mieszkań, który miałby na celu gromadzenie danych dotyczących transakcyjnych cen nieruchomości na terenie całego kraju. Projekt ten był wcześniej rozpoczęty przez partię PiS, ale utknął w martwym punkcie po zmianie władzy w 2023 roku. Teraz jednak obecny rząd postanowił kontynuować prace nad tym rozwiązaniem.

Według informacji ministerstwa rozwoju i technologii, prace nad tym portalem będą uwzględniać doświadczenia z poprzednich projektów. Portal miałby być narzędziem do monitorowania rynku mieszkaniowego, umożliwiając porównywanie ofert rynkowych z realnymi transakcyjnymi cenami na danym rynku lokalnym.

Ekspertzy chwalą pomysł wprowadzenia takiej bazy danych, ponieważ istnieje rozdźwięk między cenami ofertowymi a cenami transakcyjnymi. Ceny ofertowe są często wyższe niż rzeczywiste ceny sprzedaży, co wpływa na statystyki i średnie ceny nieruchomości. Oficjalne dane o cenach transakcyjnych są opóźnione o kilka miesięcy, co może wprowadzać dezinformację na rynku.

Wprowadzenie portalu cen mieszkań pozwoliłoby uzyskać bardziej rzetelne i aktualne informacje na temat rynku nieruchomości oraz umożliwiłoby porównanie ofert z rzeczywistymi cenami transakcyjnymi. To mogłoby być przydatne zarówno dla kupujących, którzy mieliby lepszą wiedzę na temat cen nieruchomości, jak i dla sprzedawców, którzy mogliby bardziej dostosować swoje oferty do rzeczywistego stanu rynku.

Prace nad tym projektem są obecnie kontynuowane przez rząd, który ma nadzieję na udane zrealizowanie tego przedsięwzięcia. Wprowadzenie portalu cen mieszkań mogłoby przyczynić się do większej przejrzystości na rynku nieruchomości oraz przynieść korzyści zarówno dla kupujących, jak i sprzedających.

The project to create a housing price portal in Poland has gained traction once again under the current government after it was put on hold following a change in power in 2023. The government aims to establish a platform that will gather transactional data on real estate prices across the country, providing a valuable tool for monitoring the housing market.

The Ministry of Development and Technology has stated that they will take into account the experiences from previous projects while developing this portal. The platform is intended to enable users to compare market offers with actual transaction prices in local markets, offering an accurate representation of the real estate market.

Experts have praised the idea of implementing such a database as there is often a discrepancy between asking prices and transaction prices. Asking prices tend to be higher than the actual selling prices, which can significantly affect statistics and average property prices. Official transaction data is usually delayed by a few months, leading to potential misinformation in the market.

Introducing a housing price portal would provide more reliable and up-to-date information on the real estate market, allowing for better comparisons between offers and actual transaction prices. This would be beneficial for both buyers, who would have a better understanding of property prices, and sellers, who could better adjust their offers to the current market conditions.

The current government is actively pursuing the development of this project, hoping for its successful implementation. The introduction of a housing price portal could contribute to greater transparency in the real estate market and bring benefits to both buyers and sellers.

For more information on this topic, you may visit the Polish government’s official website or refer to the Ministry of Development and Technology’s website.