Tajemnicze dzieje zabytkowego kościoła w Okrzeszynie na Dolnym Śląsku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 marca, 2024

W malowniczej wsi Okrzeszyn na Dolnym Śląsku, tuż przy granicy z Czechami, znajduje się piękny zabytkowy kościół z XVI wieku. Od jakiegoś czasu jest wystawiony na sprzedaż. Mieszkańcy wsi są zdziwieni tym faktem i nie wiedzą nawet, kto jest obecnym właścicielem tego kościoła.

Kościół w Okrzeszynie został zbudowany w latach 1580–1585 i pierwotnie służył jako parafialny, a następnie jako miejsce pochówków. Jednak od dłuższego czasu jest w prywatnych rękach. Mieszkańcy niepokoją się, że kościół jest zaniedbany i popada w ruinę, co źle świadczy o ich wsi. Jednakże, nie pamiętają, kiedy odbyło się w nim ostatnie nabożeństwo.

Dla turystów, którzy odwiedzają Okrzeszyn, kościół jest obiektem szczególnego zainteresowania. Niestety, nie mają możliwości go zwiedzić, ponieważ brama jest zawsze zamknięta, a okna zabezpieczone kratami. Mieszkańcy wsi są zaniepokojeni tym, że kościół wciąż jest na sprzedaż, ale nie wiedzą, komu finalnie zostanie on przekazany.

W tym kontekście niektórzy z mieszkańców Okrzeszyna sugerują, że powinno się przenieść groby z otaczającego kościół cmentarza na inny teren, aby można było przeprowadzić prace renowacyjne. Zaproponowali również, że kościół mógłby zostać przekształcony w ciekawy obiekt do zwiedzania, aby ukazać, jak dawniej wyglądało życie w tej okolicy.

Burmistrz Lubawki wyraża nadzieję, że kościół zostanie wkrótce kupiony przez kogoś, kto zatroszczy się o jego przyszłość. Podkreśla również, że na terenie gminy Lubawka znajduje się wiele innych zabytkowych obiektów sakralnych, które są chronione i utrzymywane we właściwym stanie.

