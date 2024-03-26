Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w przeciwdziałaniu patodewelopercy

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii planuje zmienić termin wejścia w życie przepisów mających na celu zwalczanie patodewelopercy. Resort ma na uwadze postulaty zgłaszane przez jednostki samorządu terytorialnego. Zgodnie z zapowiedzią Ministerstwa, przesunięciu ulegnie jedynie data wejścia w życie – z 1 kwietnia na 1 sierpnia 2024 roku. W odpowiedzi na potrzeby samorządów terytorialnych, Ministerstwo podkreśla, że decyzja o przesunięciu terminu ma na celu umożliwienie zakończenia dużych i skomplikowanych projektów budowlanych.

Zmiana przepisów dotyczących warunków technicznych budynków i ich usytuowania budziła obawy o możliwość sparaliżowania przebudów. Zgodnie z interpunkcją wewnętrznego pisma departamentu prawnego Głównego Urzędu Nadzoru Budowlanego, między innymi przewidujących, że po 1 kwietnia 2024 roku nie będzie można wprowadzać zmian w budynkach ponad 4-piętrowych, eksperci obawiali się utrudnień i wystąpienia paraliżu w realizacji inwestycji.

Nowe regulacje wprowadzają jednak również pozytywne zmiany w budownictwie. Zgodnie z rozporządzeniem Ministra Rozwoju i Technologii, odległość między budynkiem mieszkalnym wielorodzinnym a granicą działki ma być zwiększona do 5 metrów dla budynków ponad 4 kondygnacje. Przepisy zakładają również wprowadzenie odpowiedniej przegród pomiędzy balkonami, które mają zapewnić prywatność mieszkańcom. Ponadto, w przypadku nowo projektowanych budynków, lokal użytkowy będzie musiał mieć powierzchnię użytkową nie mniejszą niż 25 m2.

Wprowadzenie tych zmian ma przyczynić się do poprawy jakości budynków i dostosowania ich do nowych standardów technicznych. Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii podkreśla, że jest gotowe wysłuchać potrzeb samorządów terytorialnych i współpracować dla dobra inwestycji. Przesunięcie daty wejścia w życie przepisów jest krokiem w tym kierunku.

The construction industry in Poland is set to undergo some changes with the implementation of new regulations aimed at combatting poor-quality development. The Ministry of Development and Technology plans to delay the effective date of these regulations from April 1st to August 1st, 2024. This decision has been made in response to the concerns raised by local government authorities, as it allows for the completion of large and complex construction projects.

The proposed changes to the technical conditions for buildings and their location have raised concerns about the potential disruptions to renovation projects. Experts feared that the regulations, including the provision that no changes can be made to buildings over 4 floors after April 1st, 2024, could lead to difficulties and paralysis in the execution of investments.

However, the new regulations also bring about positive changes in the construction industry. According to the decree issued by the Minister of Development and Technology, the distance between multi-family residential buildings and the plot boundary will be increased to 5 meters for buildings over 4 storeys. The regulations also require the introduction of appropriate partitions between balconies to ensure privacy for residents. Additionally, for newly designed buildings, commercial premises must have a usable area of at least 25 square meters.

These changes are intended to improve the quality of buildings and align them with the new technical standards. The Ministry of Development and Technology emphasizes its willingness to listen to the needs of local government authorities and collaborate for the benefit of investments. The delay in the implementation of the regulations is a step in this direction.

For more information about the construction industry in Poland, you can visit the website of the Ministry of Development and Technology: Ministry of Development and Technology.