Licytacje komornicze w Wielkopolsce: Jak znaleźć okazję zakupu domu w niższej cenie?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 27 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W Wielkopolsce, co jakiś czas mają miejsce licytacje komornicze nieruchomości. Jest to wyjątkowa okazja, aby można było nabyć dom po niższej cenie niż ta rynkowa. Nieruchomości te są zajmowane przez osoby zadłużone, a następnie wystawiane na licytacje. Przeglądając oferty internetowe, udało nam się znaleźć najtańsze domy w województwie wielkopolskim na rok 2024. Zachęcamy do zapoznania się z naszą galerią zdjęć oraz szczegółowymi informacjami!

Ceny wywoławcze na licytacjach znacznie różnią się od tych, które można spotkać na rynku. W lutym i marcu 2024 roku istnieje możliwość uczestnictwa w licytacjach, gdzie możesz nabyć dom w Wielkopolsce i zaoszczędzić sporo pieniędzy. Przed przystąpieniem do przetargu, każdy licytant musi złożyć rękojmię, która wynosi jedną dziesiątą sumy oszacowania nieruchomości. Rękojmia musi zostać wpłacona gotówką lub na książeczkę oszczędnościową z upoważnieniem właściciela do wypłaty całego depozytu. Termin na wpłacenie rękojmi kończy się najpóźniej w dniu poprzedzającym licytację.

Wśród ofert na licytacjach komorniczych można znaleźć różnorodne nieruchomości, od mieszkań i domów po działki i lokale komercyjne. Nie brakuje również pojazdów, takich jak samochody osobowe, ciężarowe, łodzie czy motocykle. Ponadto, na licytacjach często pojawiają się przedmioty gospodarstwa domowego, sprzęt AGD, biżuteria, elektronika oraz dzieła sztuki.

Warto jednak zaznaczyć, że pomimo atrakcyjnych cen wywoławczych, same licytacje mogą być zacięte i podnieść końcową cenę nieruchomości. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany udziałem w licytacji, nie zapomnij sprawdzić numeru konta bankowego kancelarii lub sądu rejonowego, na które należy wpłacić rękojmię lub cenę nabycia. Również ważne jest, aby być pewnym wiarygodności informacji oraz ich pochodzenia. W przypadku jakichkolwiek wątpliwości, zaleca się kontakt z kancelarią komorniczą lub odpowiednim sądem.

Licytacje komornicze to unikalna okazja, aby nabyć interesujący majątek w korzystnej cenie. Jednak wymaga to odpowiedniego przygotowania i świadomości ryzyka. Jeśli chcesz zapoznać się z najlepszymi internetowymi ofertami w Wielkopolsce na rok 2024, zapraszamy do naszej galerii zdjęć.

