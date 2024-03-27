Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Lokum Deweloper: Przekazano 774 lokale i osiągnięto zysk, ale skrytykowano rosnące ceny działek

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Lokum Deweloper, polska spółka specjalizująca się w budowie kompleksowych osiedli mieszkaniowych we Wrocławiu i Krakowie, pochwaliła się osiągnięciem znaczącego zysku, ale jednocześnie podkreśliła swoje obawy dotyczące coraz wyższych cen działek.

W roku 2023, Lokum Deweloper oddał klucze do 774 lokali i odnotował wzrost przychodów o 23%, osiągając 451 mln zł. Zysk operacyjny zwiększył się o 56% do 171,5 mln zł, a zysk netto o 141% do 138 mln zł. Wartość akcji spółki również wzrosła o 6,30%, a cena za jedną akcję wynosi obecnie 27 zł.

Zdaniem prezesa zarządu, Bartosza Kuźniara, rok 2023 był „okresem powrotu do normalności” po kryzysowym 2022 roku. Zauważył on, że duże zainteresowanie gotowymi lokalami z poprzednich lat wpłynęło na rekordowy przychód ze sprzedaży, który został dodatkowo wzmocniony przez sprzedaż działek. Prezes poinformował również, że większość wydatków została poniesiona w poprzednich latach.

Jednakże, prezes Lokum Deweloper skomentował w liście do inwestorów niekorzystne warunki działalności w branży nieruchomości, szczególnie wysokie ceny działek. Wspomniał również, że przyzwoity zysk spółki mógł być osiągnięty głównie dzięki niskiej cenie gruntu kilka lat temu. Obecnie, ceny rynkowe działek, takich jak ta sprzedana w Krakowie, przekraczają już 200 tys. zł na lokal. Prezes zauważył, że atrakcyjne zyski i marże są nadal zbyt niskie, aby z powodzeniem inwestować w nieruchomości. Przewiduje również dalszy wzrost cen mieszkań i podkreśla, że branża deweloperska jest obecnie ograniczana, utrudniona i obarczona dużym ryzykiem.

Lokum Deweloper is a Polish company specializing in the construction of comprehensive residential estates in Wrocław and Kraków. The company recently announced significant profits but expressed concerns about the rising land prices.

In 2023, Lokum Deweloper handed over the keys to 774 properties and recorded a revenue growth of 23%, reaching 451 million złoty. The operating profit increased by 56% to 171.5 million złoty, and the net profit increased by 141% to 138 million złoty. The company’s share value also rose by 6.30%, with the current price per share being 27 złoty.

According to the CEO, Bartosz Kuźniar, 2023 was a „period of return to normalcy” after the crisis year of 2022. He noted that the high demand for completed properties from previous years contributed to the record sales revenue, which was further bolstered by land sales. The CEO also informed investors that most of the expenses were incurred in previous years.

However, the Lokum Deweloper CEO commented in a letter to investors about the unfavorable conditions in the real estate industry, particularly the high land prices. He mentioned that the decent profits of the company could have been mainly achieved due to the low land prices a few years ago. Currently, market prices for plots, such as one sold in Kraków, already exceed 200,000 złoty per unit. The CEO observed that attractive profits and margins are still too low to successfully invest in real estate. He also predicts further price increases in the housing market and emphasizes that the development industry is currently constrained, challenging, and burdened with significant risk.

The challenges highlighted by Lokum Deweloper’s CEO reflect broader issues in the real estate industry. Rising land prices can significantly impact the profitability of developers and potentially limit future investments. Additionally, the sector’s profitability is influenced by factors such as construction costs, market demand, and government regulations.

Despite the challenges, the real estate market in Poland has shown resilience and continues to attract investors. Market forecasts indicate a positive outlook for the industry, with steady demand for housing and potential growth opportunities in commercial real estate and infrastructure development.

It is worth noting that investors interested in the real estate industry should consider various factors such as market trends, pricing dynamics, and regulatory changes. Staying informed about industry updates and market forecasts can help both developers and investors navigate the challenges and make informed decisions.

For further information about the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit Polish Real Estate Federation or Property News. These websites provide valuable insights, market analysis, and news related to the industry.