Notowania WIG-nieruchomości na rekordowych poziomach, ale co dalej?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Indeks WIG-nieruchomości osiągnął najwyższy poziom od 2008 roku, co przyciąga inwestorów zainteresowanych perspektywą wysokich dywidend w 2024 i prawdopodobnie w 2025 roku. Mimo to, istnieją sygnały, że przyszłość dla deweloperów może być mniej optymistyczna.

Choć pierwsze miesiące 2024 roku prezentują się korzystnie pod względem sprzedaży, rosnące ceny budowy i zwiększona podaż mieszkań, w połączeniu z osłabiającym się popytem i presją na marże, mogą wpłynąć na wyniki finansowe spółek w kolejnych kwartałach. Niemniej jednak, obecnie inwestorzy nadal patrzą na sektor deweloperski optymistycznie.

W krótkoterminowej perspektywie, kolejne deweloperzy będą publikować wyniki finansowe za rok 2023 oraz deklarować dywidendy. Przykładem dobrych wyników jest spółka Dom Development, która w minionym roku osiągnęła rekordową liczbę przekazanych mieszkań oraz wypracowała wysoki zysk netto. To właśnie te czynniki utrzymują indeks WIG-nieruchomości na wysokim poziomie.

Mimo że interesowanie się rynkiem mieszkań nie słabnie, nawet w obliczu spadającej atrakcyjności kredytów mieszkaniowych, inwestorzy z niecierpliwością oczekują rekordowych dywidend z zysków za rok 2023.

Notowania WIG-nieruchomości przez ostatnie 12 miesięcy wzrosły o prawie 40%. Jednak trudno przewidzieć, jak długo ten trend hossy będzie trwał. Ważne będzie także zachowanie rynku kredytów mieszkaniowych, który niedawno przeżywał dynamiczny rozwój.

W obecnej sytuacji można spodziewać się utrzymania wysokich notowań indeksu WIG-nieruchomości przez pewien czas. Jednak w kolejnych kwartałach rynek mieszkaniowy może zmierzać w kierunku stabilizacji, co może stanowić zagrożenie dla sprzedaży i wyników finansowych w 2024 roku.

The real estate industry in Poland is currently experiencing a high level of interest from investors due to the WIG-real estate index reaching its highest level since 2008. This has attracted investors who are interested in the prospect of high dividends in 2024 and possibly in 2025. However, there are also signals indicating that the future for developers may be less optimistic.

While the first months of 2024 have shown favorable sales figures, rising construction costs and increased supply of housing, combined with weakening demand and pressure on margins, may impact the financial performance of companies in the coming quarters. Nevertheless, investors are still looking at the developer sector optimistically.

In the short-term perspective, developers will be announcing their financial results for 2023 and declaring dividends. A good example of positive results is Dom Development, which achieved a record number of delivered apartments and generated high net profit in the past year. It is these factors that are maintaining the WIG-real estate index at a high level.

Although interest in the housing market is not waning, even in the face of declining attractiveness of housing loans, investors eagerly await record dividends from the profits of 2023.

The WIG-real estate index has grown by almost 40% over the past 12 months. Nevertheless, it is difficult to predict how long this bullish trend will last. The behavior of the housing loan market, which has recently experienced dynamic growth, will also be important.

In the current situation, it can be expected that the WIG-real estate index will maintain its high levels for some time. However, in the coming quarters, the housing market may move towards stabilization, which could pose a threat to sales and financial results in 2024.

