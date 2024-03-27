Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe możliwości na rynku nieruchomości – domy dostępne na licytacjach komorniczych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 27 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Znów do licytacji trafiają kolejne domy, a ich dotychczasowi właściciele mają poważne problemy finansowe, które spowodowały interwencję komornika. Jednak ta sytuacja może okazać się korzystna dla osób poszukujących atrakcyjnych cen nieruchomości. Na stronach poświęconych licytacjom komorniczym można znaleźć oferty takich domów.

Komornik może przejąć nasze mieszkanie lub dom tylko wtedy, gdy istnieje wyrok sądowy i zostanie nakazana egzekucja komornicza. Warto wiedzieć, że wysokość zadłużenia nie ma znaczenia – komornik ma prawo zająć naszą nieruchomość bez względu na jej wartość. Informacja o egzekucji komorniczej zostaje wpisana do księgi wieczystej takiej nieruchomości.

Należy jednak pamiętać, że istnieją pewne ograniczenia dotyczące przedmiotów, które komornik może zająć. Nie jest w stanie ich zabrać, jeśli nie należą do osoby zadłużonej, służą do nauki, są niezbędne do leczenia i utrzymania zdrowia, lub są niezbędne do życia, takie jak jedzenie, pralka, lodówka czy ubrania.

Jeśli chcemy zakupić dom od komornika, musimy wpłacić wadium i wziąć udział w licytacji. Spis ogłoszeń dotyczących licytowanych domów w całej Polsce znajdziemy na stronie licytacje.komornik.pl. Tam dostępne są również informacje na temat adresu, wielkości mieszkania, kwoty wadium, ceny minimalnej i daty licytacji.

Ta sytuacja otwiera nowe możliwości na rynku nieruchomości. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany zakupem domu w przystępnej cenie, warto przyjrzeć się ofertom na licytacjach komorniczych. Dzięki temu możesz spełnić marzenia o własnym domu i jednocześnie pomóc osobom znajdującym się w tarapatach finansowych.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing a surge in properties being put up for auction due to the financial difficulties faced by their current owners. This has led to the intervention of bailiffs in order to enforce debt collection. However, this situation can prove to be advantageous for individuals seeking affordable real estate options. Websites dedicated to bailiff auctions provide listings for such properties.

In order for a bailiff to take possession of our apartment or house, a court judgment and a bailiff’s execution order must be in place. It is important to note that the amount of debt is irrelevant – a bailiff has the right to seize our property regardless of its value. Information about bailiff enforcement is recorded in the land and mortgage register for the respective property.

However, there are certain limitations on the items that a bailiff can seize. They are unable to take items that do not belong to the debtor, are used for educational purposes, are necessary for health and well-being, or are essential for daily living, such as food, washing machine, refrigerator, or clothing.

If we are interested in purchasing a house from a bailiff, we must pay a deposit and participate in the auction. A list of announcements regarding the auctioned houses throughout Poland can be found on the website licytacje.komornik.pl. There, information about the address, size of the property, amount of deposit, minimum price, and auction date is also available.

This situation presents new opportunities in the real estate market. If you are interested in buying a house at an affordable price, it is worth exploring the offerings at bailiff auctions. This way, you can fulfill your dreams of owning a home and simultaneously assist individuals facing financial difficulties.

For further information on the topic, you can visit the website licytacje.komornik.pl.