„Plan Generalny Lotniska Chopina powoduje zatrzymanie inwestycji w Warszawie”

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Plan Generalny Lotniska Chopina na lata 2021-2040, który został zatwierdzony 5 lipca, przynosi skutki planistyczne i oznacza pewien paraliż budowlany w stolicy. Decyzje warunków zabudowy na terenach objętych tym planem nie będą wydawane, dopóki nie zostaną uchwalone miejscowe plany zagospodarowania przestrzennego. To zaś oznacza zamrożenie inwestycji na terenie Warszawy.

Plan Generalny wpływa na rozwój lotniska, określając m.in. gabaryty obiektów budowlanych i naturalnych oraz koncepcję rozwoju przestrzennego wokół lotniska. Jednak brak aktualnych planów miejscowych na terenie niektórych dzielnic Warszawy oznacza, że wszelkie inwestycje muszą zostać zawieszone.

Według eksperta rynku nieruchomości, Tomasza Błeszyńskiego, zamrożenie inwestycji może mieć duże konsekwencje dla Warszawy, która jako stolica i wizytówka kraju powinna rozwijać się dynamicznie. Decyzje o zawieszeniu postępowań w przypadku terenów objętych planem generalnym często są bezterminowe, co może prowadzić do odejścia deweloperów i wzrostu cen mieszkań.

Opracowywanie planu generalnego dla Lotniska Kraków-Balice trwało ponad dwa lata i w tym czasie inwestycje były zamrożone. W przypadku Warszawy dwa lata paraliżu mogą mieć jeszcze poważniejsze konsekwencje. Ważne jest jednak, że plan generalny był konsultowany z gminami, które nie zgłosiły żadnych uwag.

W przyszłości możliwe są nowe inwestycje w różnych dzielnicach Warszawy, ale na razie przyszłość budowlana stolicy może zostać sparaliżowana na nieokreślony czas. Warto obserwować, jak miasto rozwiąże ten problem i jak wpłynie to na rynek nieruchomości w Warszawie.

The approved General Master Plan of the Chopin Airport for the years 2021-2040 has brought about planning effects and signifies a certain construction paralysis in the capital. Decisions on building conditions for areas covered by this plan will not be issued until local spatial development plans are adopted. This, in turn, means a freeze on investments in Warsaw.

The General Master Plan affects the airport’s development by defining, among other things, the dimensions of buildings and natural objects, as well as the spatial development concept around the airport. However, the lack of current local plans in some districts of Warsaw means that all investments must be put on hold.

According to real estate market expert Tomasz Błeszyński, the investment freeze may have significant consequences for Warsaw, which as the capital and the country’s showcase should develop dynamically. Decisions to suspend proceedings in the case of areas covered by the General Master Plan are often indefinite, which can lead to developers leaving and an increase in housing prices.

The development of the General Master Plan for the Kraków-Balice Airport took over two years, during which investments were frozen. In the case of Warsaw, two years of paralysis may have even more serious consequences. However, it is important to note that the General Master Plan was consulted with municipalities, which did not raise any objections.

In the future, new investments in various districts of Warsaw may be possible, but for now, the construction future of the capital may be paralyzed for an indefinite period of time. It is worth monitoring how the city will solve this problem and how it will affect the real estate market in Warsaw.