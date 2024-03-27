Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przeszukania w nieruchomościach polityków związane z Funduszem Sprawiedliwości

Służby bezpieczeństwa przeprowadzają obecnie przeszukania w nieruchomościach polityków podejrzewanych o nieprawidłowości dotyczące Funduszu Sprawiedliwości. Dotychczas Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego (ABW) przeszukała domy Dariusza Mateckiego, Michała Wosia, Marcina Romanowskiego i Zbigniewa Ziobry.

Największym zainteresowaniem mediów i opozycji cieszą się przeszukania w domu Zbigniewa Ziobry. Polityk ten, odpowiadając na pytania dziennikarzy na zewnątrz swojego warszawskiego domu, zwrócił uwagę na brak wcześniejszego powiadomienia o przeszukaniu. Ziobro podkreślił, że oczekiwał uczciwego traktowania i kontaktu w momencie wejścia służb do jego mieszkania.

Natomiast służby bezpieczeństwa informują, że przeszukania prowadzone są zgodnie z prawem i bez naruszania prywatności domowników. Przewodniczący Prokuratury Krajowej, Przemysław Nowak, podkreślił, że nie stwierdzono żadnego wybijania okien, jak twierdziła opozycja. W jednym z przekazów prasowych prokurator podkreśla, że to sprawy o charakterze urzędniczo-kryminalnym, a nie politycznym.

Interesującym faktem jest również to, że służby planują przeszukać kolejną nieruchomość Zbigniewa Ziobry w Warszawie. Tym razem jednak mają być obecni domownicy w trakcie przeszukania, co ma zapewnić przejrzystość procesu.

Przeszukania w nieruchomościach polityków nadal trwają, a także przeprowadzone zostały pierwsze zatrzymania związane z nieprawidłowościami w Funduszu Sprawiedliwości. Oczekuje się, że ta sprawa będzie kontynuowana i odkryje więcej istotnych szczegółów.

The current article discusses the security services conducting searches in the properties of politicians suspected of irregularities regarding the Justice Fund. The Internal Security Agency (ABW) has searched the homes of Dariusz Matecki, Michał Wos, Marcin Romanowski, and Zbigniew Ziobro.

Of particular interest to the media and opposition are the searches carried out at Zbigniew Ziobro’s home. When questioned by journalists outside his Warsaw residence, he emphasized the lack of prior notification about the search. Ziobro stressed his expectation of fair treatment and contact at the moment the authorities entered his home.

Meanwhile, the security services claim that the searches are conducted in accordance with the law and without violating the privacy of the residents. The Chairman of the National Prosecutor’s Office, Przemysław Nowak, emphasized that no windows were broken, as claimed by the opposition. In one of the press releases, the prosecutor emphasized that these are matters of an administrative-criminal nature, rather than political.

Another interesting fact is that the security services plan to search another property of Zbigniew Ziobro in Warsaw. However, this time, the residents are supposed to be present during the search to ensure transparency in the process.

Searches in the politicians’ properties are still ongoing, and the first arrests related to irregularities in the Justice Fund have also been made. It is expected that this case will be continued and reveal more significant details.

