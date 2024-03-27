Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sektor living w Polsce – atrakcyjne możliwości inwestycyjne dla zagranicznych inwestorów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Sektor living, obejmujący akademiki, mieszkania na wynajem, domy seniora i inne formy mieszkaniowe, w Polsce wciąż przyciąga uwagę inwestorów z różnych stron świata. Choć również tutaj odczuwalne było spowolnienie w 2023 roku, to rynek nadal oferuje wiele atrakcyjnych możliwości inwestycyjnych.

Savills, międzynarodowa firma doradcza, niedawno rozszerzyła swoją działalność Operational Capital Markets (OCM) o Polskę. Dział ten specjalizuje się w doradztwie dla klientów z sektora mieszkaniowego, włączając w to mieszkania na wynajem, domy jednorodzinne, co-living, domy studenckie, mieszkalnictwo senioralne, opiekę zdrowotną, hotele i samoobsługowe magazyny. Na czele nowego działu w Polsce stanął Jacek Kałużny, który obejmuje stanowisko dyrektora i Head of Operational Capital Markets w Polsce.

Polski rynek inwestycji w sektorze living przyciąga zarówno inwestorów z krajów europejskich, jak i z bardziej egzotycznych miejsc. Inwestorzy z Wielkiej Brytanii wykazują szczególne zainteresowanie akademikami, PRS (Private Rented Sector) i domami seniora w Polsce. Widzą oni potencjał rozwoju i mocną perspektywę zwrotu z inwestycji na tym rynku.

Warto zauważyć, że w 2023 roku rynek sektora living w Polsce odczuł pewne spowolnienie. Niemniej jednak, wciąż pojawiają się nowe projekty i możliwości inwestycyjne. Dzięki temu, inwestorzy mają szansę znaleźć interesujące oferty na polskim rynku i osiągnąć atrakcyjne zyski. Wraz z rosnącym zapotrzebowaniem na różnego rodzaju formy mieszkaniowe, sektor living w Polsce nadal utrzymuje swoją atrakcyjność inwestycyjną.

Podsumowując, sektor living w Polsce nadal stanowi obiecującą gałąź sektora nieruchomości. Inwestorzy z różnych krajów, w tym z Wielkiej Brytanii, widzą potencjał tego rynku i są zainteresowani inwestowaniem w akademiki, PRS, domy seniora i inne formy mieszkań. Mimo spowolnienia w 2023 roku, Polska nadal oferuje ciekawe możliwości inwestycyjne, które mogą przynieść atrakcyjne zyski.

The living sector, including student dormitories, rental apartments, senior homes, and other forms of housing, continues to attract investors from around the world in Poland. Despite a slowdown in 2023, the market still offers many attractive investment opportunities.

Savills, an international advisory firm, recently expanded its Operational Capital Markets (OCM) division to Poland. The department specializes in advising clients in the residential sector, including rental apartments, single-family homes, co-living spaces, student housing, senior living, healthcare facilities, hotels, and self-storage warehouses. Jacek Kałużny has been appointed as the Director and Head of Operational Capital Markets in Poland.

Poland’s living sector investment market attracts investors from both European countries and more exotic locations. Investors from the UK, in particular, show interest in student dormitories, the Private Rented Sector (PRS), and senior homes in Poland. They see the potential for growth and attractive returns on investments in this market.

It is worth noting that the living sector market in Poland experienced a slowdown in 2023. However, new projects and investment opportunities continue to emerge. This provides investors with a chance to find interesting offers in the Polish market and achieve attractive profits. With the growing demand for various forms of housing, the living sector in Poland continues to maintain its investment attractiveness.

In summary, the living sector in Poland remains a promising branch of the real estate sector. Investors from various countries, including the UK, recognize the potential of this market and are interested in investing in student dormitories, the PRS, senior homes, and other forms of housing. Despite the slowdown in 2023, Poland still offers interesting investment opportunities that can lead to attractive profits.