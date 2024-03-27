Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zawartość majątku Zbigniewa Ziobry – więcej niż tylko oszczędności

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 marca, 2024

W oświadczeniu majątkowym Zbigniewa Ziobry ujawnione zostały różne aspekty jego majątku, które wzbudzają zainteresowanie. Choć jego oszczędności w złotówkach nie są zbyt wysokie (ponad 274 tys. zł), to lider Suwerennej Polski posiada znaczący majątek zgromadzony w dolarach oraz kilka cennych nieruchomości.

Podstawowym źródłem oszczędności ministra sprawiedliwości było przede wszystkim zbycie udziału w 1/3 domu rodzinnego, które przyniosło mu powyższą sumę. Warto zauważyć, że większość swojego majątku Ziobro zdecydował się trzymać w walucie dolara, co może wskazywać na strategię dywersyfikacji portfela inwestycyjnego.

Nieco zaskakującym elementem oświadczenia majątkowego jest również ujawnienie wartości broni posiadanej przez Ziobrę. Nie używając konkretnych cytatów z oświadczenia, możemy stwierdzić, że wartość broń wynosi 23 tys. zł. To ciekawa informacja, która podkreśla zainteresowanie ministra sprawiedliwości bezpieczeństwem i ochroną.

Co ciekawe, wśród nieruchomości Ziobry znajduje się tylko jeden dom. Niemniej jednak, jego wartość okazuje się być znacząca i rośnie z roku na rok. W 2022 roku dom był wyceniany na 646 tys. zł, a rok później już na około 750 tys. zł. W skład majątku nieruchomościowego wchodzi również „domek letniskowo-gospodarczy” o powierzchni 34,5 m kw.

Wnioskiem płynącym z oświadczenia majątkowego Zbigniewa Ziobry jest to, że jego majątek nie składa się tylko z oszczędności, ale obejmuje także inne elementy, takie jak waluta obca, broń i nieruchomości. To ciekawy obraz polityka, który prezentuje różnorodne zainteresowania i strategie inwestycyjne.

