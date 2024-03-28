Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Licytacje komornicze: szansa na zakup nieruchomości w znacznie niższej cenie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Planujesz zakup nieruchomości i chcesz zaoszczędzić pieniądze? Licytacje komornicze mogą być doskonałą okazją na znalezienie atrakcyjnej oferty. Nie tylko domy są licytowane przez komorników, ale również samochody, sprzęt RTV i AGD, lokale użytkowe, miejsca parkingowe oraz grunty.

Ceny wywoławcze podczas licytacji są zazwyczaj oparte na aktualnej wartości rynkowej przedmiotu, jednak sam proces licytacyjny może być zacięty i prowadzić do podniesienia ceny końcowej. Dlatego warto być świadomym ryzyka i dobrze przygotować się przed przystąpieniem do licytacji.

Przed przystąpieniem do licytacji, licytant powinien złożyć rękojmię w wysokości jednej dziesiątej oszacowanej wartości nieruchomości. Rękojmia może zostać złożona w gotówce lub na specjalnym rachunku oszczędnościowym, z którego można wypłacić całą kwotę rękojmi zgodnie z decyzją sądu, najpóźniej jednak w dniu poprzedzającym licytację.

Ważne jest, aby sprawdzić prawidłowość numeru konta bankowego, na który należy wpłacić rękojmię lub sumę nabycia. Numer konta można zweryfikować na stronach internetowych odpowiedniego sądu rejonowego lub skonsultować się bezpośrednio z kancelarią komorniczą lub sądem.

Zawsze warto upewnić się, że informacje pochodzą z wiarygodnego źródła. Licytacje komornicze to szansa na znalezienie nieruchomości w atrakcyjnej cenie, jednak należy być świadomym ryzyka oraz zastosować odpowiednie środki ostrożności.

Podsumowując, licytacje komornicze w Szczecinie i regionie to doskonała okazja na zakup nieruchomości po niższej cenie. Warto jednak dobrze przygotować się przed licytacją, złożyć wymaganą rękojmię i sprawdzić wiarygodność wszystkich informacji. Zapewnienie sobie zabezpieczeń i świadome działanie pozwoli osiągnąć korzystny rezultat.

The real estate industry in Szczecin and the surrounding region offers opportunities to purchase properties at lower prices through court auctions. These auctions, also known as enforcement auctions or foreclosure auctions, are conducted by court enforcement officers to recover funds owed by debtors. While properties are the most common items auctioned off, other items such as cars, electronics, commercial spaces, parking spaces, and land are also up for bidding.

The starting prices at these auctions are usually based on the current market value of the property or item. However, the auction process itself can be competitive, leading to an increase in the final price. It is essential for potential bidders to be aware of the risks involved and adequately prepare before participating in such auctions.

Before participating in an auction, bidders are required to provide a deposit, known as „rękojmię,” which is typically one-tenth of the estimated value of the property. This deposit can be made in cash or deposited into a specially designated savings account, from which the full amount can be withdrawn according to the court’s decision. However, the funds must be submitted no later than the day preceding the auction.

It is crucial to verify the correctness of the bank account number to which the deposit or purchase amount should be transferred. The account number can be verified on the websites of the respective regional court or by consulting directly with the court enforcement office.

It is always important to ensure that information comes from reliable sources. Court auctions offer an opportunity to find properties at attractive prices, but it is essential to be aware of the risks involved and take necessary precautions.

In summary, court auctions in Szczecin and the surrounding region present an excellent opportunity to purchase properties at lower prices. However, it is crucial to adequately prepare, provide the required deposit, and verify the credibility of all information. Ensuring proper safeguards and acting knowledgeably will help achieve favorable results.

For more information about court auctions in Poland, you can visit the Polish Court Bailiffs’ Chamber’s official website link.