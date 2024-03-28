Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Lokale w niesamowitych cenach – oferta PKP S.A.

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań wciąż rosną, jednak istnieją jeszcze okazje, gdzie można je kupić za bardzo atrakcyjne ceny. Przykładem takiej możliwości jest oferta PKP S.A., która sprzedaje lub ogłasza przetargi na liczne nieruchomości na Mazurach i nie tylko. Wśród dostępnych ofert znajdziemy mieszkania zarówno w klasycznych blokach, jak i w pięknych ceglanych budynkach.

Oczywiście większość z tych nieruchomości wymaga solidnego remontu, ale jednocześnie oferują one wiele innych atrakcji. Niektóre znakomicie położone, inne zachwycają oryginalną stolarką okienną czy drzwiową. Przeglądając oferty PKP S.A., możemy naprawdę znaleźć perełki.

Przykładem jednej z atrakcyjnych ofert jest mieszkanie o powierzchni 51,42 m², znajdujące się w Bogaczewie. Składa się ono z dwóch pokoi, kuchni, piwnicy, strychu, pomieszczenia gospodarczego oraz WC. To nieruchomość o bogatej historii, która znajduje się w pięknym ceglanych budynku.

Oprócz mieszkań, PKP S.A. ma również w swojej ofercie atrakcyjne działki, które mogą stanowić doskonałą inwestycję. Firma nawet stworzyła wizualizacje budynków, które mogą powstać na tych terenach.

Aktualnie PKP S.A. wystawia na sprzedaż lub przygotowuje przetargi na nieruchomości w różnych lokalizacjach województwa warmińsko-mazurskiego. Są to m.in. Stegny, Orzysz, Szczytno, Prostki, Morąg, Pisz oraz Gołdap.

Oferty są publikowane na stronie internetowej PKP. W galerii dostępne są zdjęcia, opisy oraz ceny tych nieruchomości. Jeśli ktoś marzy o własnym mieszkaniu w pięknym miejscu za atrakcyjną ceną, oferta PKP S.A. jest z pewnością godna uwagi.

The real estate industry in Poland, particularly in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, is experiencing a steady increase in prices. However, there are still opportunities to purchase properties at attractive prices. One such opportunity is offered by PKP S.A., the Polish State Railways company, which sells or announces tenders for numerous properties in the Masuria region and beyond.

PKP S.A. offers a variety of properties, including apartments in traditional apartment buildings as well as beautiful brick buildings. While many of these properties require renovation, they offer unique features and attractions. Some have excellent locations, while others boast original windows or doors. By browsing through the offers provided by PKP S.A., potential buyers may come across true gems.

For instance, one of the attractive offers is a 51.42 m² apartment located in Bogaczewo. It consists of two rooms, a kitchen, a basement, an attic, a utility room, and a toilet. This property, situated in a beautiful brick building, has a rich history.

In addition to apartments, PKP S.A. also offers attractive plots of land, which can be excellent investment opportunities. The company has even created visualizations of buildings that can be constructed on these plots.

Currently, PKP S.A. is selling or preparing tenders for properties in various locations in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. Some of these locations include Stegna, Orzysz, Szczytno, Prostki, Morąg, Pisz, and Gołdap.

The offers are published on PKP’s website, where visitors can find photos, descriptions, and prices of the properties. For anyone dreaming of owning their own apartment in a beautiful location at an attractive price, PKP S.A.’s offer is certainly worth considering.

For more information about the real estate market and industry in Poland, you can visit the official website of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development at gov.pl/web/infrastruktura.