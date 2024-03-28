Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkanie na sprzedaż w Sanoku – Atrakcyjne oferty dla potencjalnych nabywców

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Biuro DELIMART nieruchomości ma zaszczyt przedstawić Państwu ofertę nowoczesnego mieszkania na sprzedaż, usytuowanego w atrakcyjnej dzielnicy Posada w Sanoku. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi 27,7 m2, co czyni je idealnym miejscem dla singla lub pary.

Mieszkanie o jednym pokoju zostało starannie wykończone, z osobną kuchnią i przestronną łazienką. Nowoczesne instalacje elektryczne, wodne i kanalizacyjne gwarantują bezpieczeństwo i komfort użytkowania. Główne okna mieszkania są skierowane na południe, a jasne wnętrza zapewniają dużo naturalnego światła.

Lokalizacja to kolejny atut tego mieszkania. W pobliżu znajdują się sklepy, szkoły średnie, obiekty sportowe, apteki i restauracje, co sprawia, że codzienne życie jest wygodne i dostępne. Dla osób ceniących relaks w otoczeniu zieleni, wart uwagi jest fakt, że mieszkanie znajduje się blisko parku, który oferuje spokój i możliwość aktywnego wypoczynku na świeżym powietrzu.

Nieruchomość została wpisana do księgi wieczystej bez obciążeń, co oznacza, że ​​jest całkowicie wolna od długów i innych zobowiązań. Cena mieszkania wynosi 186 000 złotych, co stanowi korzystną ofertę na lokalnym rynku nieruchomości.

Zapraszamy serdecznie do skontaktowania się z biurem DELIMART nieruchomości w celu umówienia się na obejrzenie mieszkania. Nasi profesjonalni agenci są gotowi pomóc Państwu w procesie zakupu i odpowiedzieć na wszelkie dodatkowe pytania.

Nie zwlekaj i skorzystaj z okazji, aby zainwestować w to atrakcyjne mieszkanie w Sanoku.

The real estate industry in Sanok is experiencing growth and offers a promising market for potential buyers. The demand for modern apartments in attractive locations, such as the Posada district, has been on the rise. With its convenient size of 27.7 m2, this particular apartment is ideal for a single person or a couple.

The apartment features a carefully finished interior, with a separate kitchen and a spacious bathroom. It is equipped with modern electrical, water, and sewerage installations, ensuring safety and comfort for the residents. The main windows of the apartment face south, allowing for ample natural light to fill the bright interiors.

One of the advantages of this apartment is its prime location. It is surrounded by conveniently located amenities such as shops, secondary schools, sports facilities, pharmacies, and restaurants, making daily life convenient and easily accessible. For those who enjoy relaxation in a green environment, it is worth noting that the apartment is close to a park, offering peace and the opportunity for outdoor activities.

Moreover, the property has been registered in the land and mortgage register without any encumbrances, meaning it is completely free of debts and other obligations. With a price of 186,000 Polish złoty, the apartment represents a favorable offer in the local real estate market.

To arrange a viewing of the apartment, interested parties are encouraged to contact the DELIMART real estate office. The professional agents are ready to assist in the purchasing process and address any additional questions.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to invest in this attractive apartment in Sanok.

