Nowe możliwości dla osiedla Modern Mokotów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka Archicomu, w ramach projektu osiedla Modern Mokotów, podpisała przedwstępną umowę zakupu nieruchomości w Warszawie. Dotyczy to biurowców Sirius, Orion i Saturn, które są częścią dawnego kompleksu Empark Mokotów Business Park. Ta inwestycja jest kolejnym krokiem w metamorfozie tej części Warszawy.

Osiedle Modern Mokotów zlokalizowane jest w dotychczasowej biurowej enklawie Warszawy. Deweloper Archicom i Echo Investment zamierzają stworzyć miastotwórczy projekt, który wprowadzi życie społeczne do tej części miasta. Oprócz budynków mieszkalnych, osiedle będzie oferować także pierzeję handlowo-usługową oraz ponad 3,5 hektara ogólnodostępnych terenów rekreacyjnych.

Projekt osiedla Modern Mokotów jest realizowany przez spółkę Archicom, która jest częścią Grupy Echo Investment. Deweloper ten ma ponad 37-letnie doświadczenie w realizacji inwestycji mieszkaniowych. Archicom rozumie swoją rolę jako urbanisty, inżyniera i wizjonera, tworząc fragmenty miast dla kolejnych pokoleń. Obecnie firma działa nie tylko we Wrocławiu, gdzie ma swoje korzenie, ale także w innych polskich miastach, takich jak Warszawa, Łódź, Poznań i Kraków.

Poprzez rozbudowę terenu inwestycji, osiedle Modern Mokotów zyskało nowe możliwości rozwoju. Deweloper ma na celu stworzenie kompleksu, który będzie tętnił życiem przez 24 godziny na dobę i zapewni wysoką jakość życia przyszłym mieszkańcom. Dzięki połączeniu sił Archicomu i Echo Investment, powstaje nowy kwartał w sercu Służewca, oferujący liczne tereny zielone, usługi, gastronomię oraz szkołę podstawową, która będzie dostępna dla wszystkich mieszkańców Warszawy.

Ta inwestycja jest dowodem na zaangażowanie Grupy Echo Investment w rozwój tej części Warszawy. Osiedle Modern Mokotów staje się dynamizującą przestrzenią, łączącą nowoczesne budynki mieszkalne, tereny zielone i ofertę usługową. Jest to nie tylko korzystne dla mieszkańców osiedla, ale również dla wszystkich warszawiaków, którzy będą mogli skorzystać z atrakcji i udogodnień oferowanych przez ten nowoczesny kompleks.

The real estate industry in Warsaw is experiencing significant growth and development, with new projects and investments emerging constantly. One such project is the Modern Mokotów housing estate, which aims to transform the previously commercial area into a vibrant and socially active part of the city.

Archicom, a company within the Echo Investment Group, is leading the development of the Modern Mokotów project. With over 37 years of experience in residential investments, Archicom is known for its innovative and visionary approach to urban planning. The company believes in creating sustainable and functional neighborhoods that cater to the needs of future generations.

The Modern Mokotów housing estate is not just limited to residential buildings. It also includes a commercial and service precinct as well as over 3.5 hectares of public recreational areas. This comprehensive approach ensures that the estate provides all necessary amenities and facilities to its residents, fostering a high quality of life.

By expanding the development area, Archicom aims to create a thriving neighborhood that is active 24/7. Through the collaboration between Archicom and Echo Investment, a new quarter is emerging in the heart of Służewiec, offering green spaces, services, dining options, and even a primary school accessible to all Warsaw residents.

The commitment of the Echo Investment Group to the development of this part of Warsaw is evident in the Modern Mokotów project. The estate is becoming a dynamic space, blending modern residential buildings with green areas and a range of services. This not only benefits the residents of the housing estate but also enhances the overall quality of life for all Warsaw citizens.

Industry experts foresee continued growth in the real estate market in Warsaw, with the demand for residential and commercial properties expected to remain strong. The expansion and transformation of areas such as Mokotów Business Park into mixed-use developments, like the Modern Mokotów project, contribute to this positive market outlook.

For more information about the Modern Mokotów project and the real estate market in Warsaw, you can visit the official website of Archicom at archicom.pl and the Echo Investment Group at echo.com.pl.