Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Park Kaskada na Żoliborzu: Bez funduszy nadal brak postępów w rewitalizacji

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ostatnie pytanie radnego Łukasza Porębskiego, dotyczące etapu przygotowania projektu rewitalizacji parku Kaskada na Żoliborzu, podkreśla brak postępów w tej sprawie. Mimo ogólnego poparcia radnych dzielnicy, prace nie ruszyły z miejsca.

Park Kaskada od dawna potrzebuje rewitalizacji, co zostało już potwierdzone przez żoliborskich radnych. Jednak mimo wielu spotkań i zainteresowania tematem, zarząd dzielnicy nie podjął żadnych działań od 2021 roku.

Problematyczna kwestia wydaje się być brak finansowania. Według wiceburmistrza Renaty Kozłowskiej, brak środków uniemożliwia rozpoczęcie prac. Projekt rewitalizacji parku nie został uwzględniony w budżecie dzielnicy na lata 2024-2026.

Żoliborscy radni wystąpili do rady miasta, aby zwiększyć wydatki inwestycyjne na lata 2024-2027, w tym na rewitalizację parku Kaskada. Niestety, środki nie zostały jeszcze przyznane, co blokuje dalsze postępy w tej sprawie.

Mimo braku funduszy, przedstawiciele dzielnicy nadal mają nadzieję na wsparcie budżetowe na park Kaskada. Oczekuje się wnioskowania o fundusze jeszcze w tym roku podczas tworzenia nowego budżetu.

W rezultacie braku funduszy i opóźnień w rewitalizacji parku Kaskada mieszkańcy Żoliborza ciągle nie mogą cieszyć się odnowionym i atrakcyjnym miejscem do odpoczynku. Ważne jest, aby władze dzielnicy znalazły środki i przyspieszyły prace, aby park mógł odzyskać swoje blask i służyć społeczności lokalnej.

Park Kaskada is in need of revitalization, as confirmed by the residents and councilors of Żoliborz. However, despite the support from the local council, there has been no progress on the project. The main issue seems to be the lack of funding, preventing any work from starting. The revitalization project for the park was not included in the district’s budget for the years 2024-2026.

In response to this funding challenge, Żoliborz councilors have requested an increase in investment expenditures for the years 2024-2027, specifically for the revitalization of Park Kaskada. Unfortunately, these funds have not yet been allocated, which is causing further delays in the project.

Despite the lack of funding, district representatives are hopeful for financial support for Park Kaskada. They plan to submit a funding proposal later this year during the creation of the new budget. It is crucial for the district authorities to find the necessary funding and expedite the project in order for the park to regain its splendor and serve the local community.

The revitalization of Park Kaskada is important not only for the aesthetic appeal of the area but also for providing a pleasant and attractive space for residents to relax and enjoy. The delays in the project and the lack of progress are disappointing for both the councilors and the residents of Żoliborz. The hope is that the necessary funds will be allocated soon, allowing the revitalization work to commence and the park to once again become a cherished community asset.