Ratunek dla zabytkowego budynku – Muzeum Okręgowe w Lesznie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 marca, 2024

Prace remontowe mające na celu przywrócenie dawnej świetności i funkcjonalności budynkowi dawnej octowni w Lesznie mają się zakończyć w 2027 roku. Województwo Wielkopolskie, zdając sobie sprawę z ogromnej szansy na stworzenie godnego miejsca dla muzeum, zakupiło tę nieruchomość za 2,5 mln zł w 2021 roku.

Obecna siedziba Muzeum Okręgowego nie spełnia wymogów dostępności i nie pozwala na jakąkolwiek modernizację. Dlatego też instytucja zdecydowała się na zakup dawnej octowni, która wpisana jest do rejestru zabytków.

Konkursem architektonicznym wyłoniono Pracownię Architektoniczną „Studio Lisiak” sp. z o.o., która będzie odpowiedzialna za opracowanie dokumentacji projektowej i nadzór nad realizacją inwestycji. Usytuowanie muzeum w centrum miasta, w sąsiedztwie zabytkowych budynków i szkół, ma duże znaczenie ze względu na działalność edukacyjną instytucji.

Samorząd Województwa Wielkopolskiego planuje pozyskać środki z nowej perspektywy unijnej, a już przeznaczył na ten cel ponad 5 mln zł. Marszałek Marek Woźniak wyraża determinację i zdecydowanie, aby doprowadzić ten projekt do końca.

Przedsięwzięcie jest na etapie opracowywania niezbędnej dokumentacji, a oczekuje się, że prace remontowe zostaną zakończone pod koniec 2027 roku. Otwarcie nowej siedziby Muzeum Okręgowego w Lesznie będzie nie tylko ratunkiem dla zabytkowego budynku, ale także ważnym wydarzeniem dla wielkopolskiej kultury i edukacji.

