Szybka dostawa to nowa inwestycja firmy Media Expert w Szczecinie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Miejsce inwestycji znajduje się przy mniej uczęszczanym fragmencie ul. Hangarowej, już za skrzyżowaniem z ul. Struga (jadąc od strony Basenu Górniczego). Działka ma powierzchnię 21 909 m2.

Firma Terg została jedynym uczestnikiem przetargu na tę nieruchomość. Jej oferta wynosiła 6,645 mln zł, co pozwoliło jej wygrać przetarg. Firma ma konkretny plan zagospodarowania terenu.

„Inwestycja ma na celu budowę magazynu, który będzie obsługiwał zamówienia klientów zarówno ze Szczecina, jak i całego regionu. Naszym celem jest ulepszenie logistyki i skrócenie czasu dostaw dla klientów, którzy dokonują zakupów w sklepach Media Expert i za pośrednictwem naszego sklepu internetowego MediaExpert.pl” – wyjaśnia Michał Mystkowski, rzecznik prasowy firmy Media Expert.

Nieruchomość sąsiaduje z salonem samochodowym oraz firmą zajmującą się serwisem gastronomicznym. Obok znajdują się jeszcze dwie inne działki, które miasto również sprzedało niedawno. Największą z nich, o powierzchni 29,4 tys. m2, za 8,939 mln zł nabył salon samochodowy Toyota Kozłowski, który na razie nie ogłosił swoich planów na teren. Środkową działkę, o powierzchni 26,9 tys. m2, za 8,181 mln zł wylicytowała spółka CC PL Invest, właściciel marki Chefs Culinar, znanej z dostarczania produktów do restauracji.

Początkowo miasto planowało stworzenie „Parku Dąbie” – strefy dla lokalnego biznesu na opisanych działkach. Jednak z powodu braku funduszy na infrastrukturę i uzbrojenie terenu, urzędnicy zrezygnowali z tego pomysłu i postanowili wystawić nieruchomości na sprzedaż.

The investment location is situated on a less busy section of Hangarowa Street, beyond the intersection with Struga Street (coming from the side of Basen Górniczy). The plot has an area of 21,909 square meters.

Terg company was the only participant in the tender for this property. Their offer amounted to 6.645 million złoty, which allowed them to win the tender. The company has a specific plan for land development.

„The investment aims to build a warehouse that will serve the orders of customers from both Szczecin and the entire region. Our goal is to improve logistics and shorten delivery time for customers who make purchases in Media Expert stores and through our online store MediaExpert.pl,” explains Michał Mystkowski, spokesperson for Media Expert.

The property is adjacent to a car dealership and a company engaged in gastronomy services. There are also two other plots nearby, which the city also recently sold. The largest one, with an area of ​​29,400 square meters, was purchased by the Toyota Kozłowski car dealership for 8.939 million złoty and they have not yet announced their plans for the area. The middle plot, with an area of ​​26,900 square meters, was auctioned for 8.181 million złoty and acquired by the CC PL Invest company, the owner of the Chefs Culinar brand, known for supplying products to restaurants.

Initially, the city planned to create a „Dąbie Park” – a zone for local businesses on the described plots. However, due to a lack of funds for infrastructure and land development, officials have abandoned this idea and decided to put the properties up for sale.

