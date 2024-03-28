Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Turbulencje na polskim rynku nieruchomości: Ceny mieszkań rosną, a popyt maleje

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce przechodzi obecnie przez burzliwe czasy. Nienaturalnie wysokie ceny mieszkań nadal rosną, pomimo spadającego popytu, i nie widać jeszcze żadnych oznak odwrócenia tego trendu. Co więcej, sprzedający nie zamierzają obniżać cen, zamiast tego testują coraz wyższe poziomy – donoszą analitycy.

Według raportu Expandera i Rentier.io, w lutym ceny mieszkań wzrosły w 13 z 17 badanych miast, najbardziej w Katowicach (7,7 proc. m/m). Jeśli przyjrzymy się zmianom rocznym, to wyróżniają się szczególnie trzy miasta: Kraków, Katowice i Warszawa. W tych miastach ceny mieszkań mocno wzrosły, odpowiednio o 39 proc., 29 proc. i 28 proc. Warto również wspomnieć, że mieszkania w Łodzi (+22 proc.) i Wrocławiu (+21 proc.) również zanotowały wysokie wzrosty.

Jedną z przyczyn ograniczonego popytu na rynku nieruchomości jest spadek zainteresowania kredytami hipotecznymi. Według danych Biura Informacji Kredytowej, w lutym złożono jedynie 26 tys. wniosków o kredyt mieszkaniowy. Choć ta liczba jest wyższa niż w poprzednich latach, to wciąż jest znacznie niższa niż w IV kwartale 2021 roku, gdy miesięcznie składano średnio 42 tys. wniosków.

Ekspertów zaniepokoiła ta sytuacja, dlatego duże nadzieje wiążą się z programem „Mieszkanie na Start”, który ma być wprowadzony w drugiej połowie roku. To prawdopodobnie jedyny czynnik, który może przywrócić większy popyt na rynku nieruchomości. Niestety, prognozy nie są optymistyczne jeśli chodzi o obniżki stóp procentowych na nadchodzące miesiące. Aktualnie oprocentowanie kredytów hipotecznych utrzymuje się na dość wysokim poziomie.

Turbulencje na polskim rynku nieruchomości będą nadal trwać, a prognozy na przyszłość są niepewne. Czy ceny mieszkań zaczną spadać czy dalej będą rosły, czas pokaże. Jedno jest pewne – potrzebny jest bodziec, który ożywi rynek i przywróci równowagę między podażą a popytem.

The real estate market in Poland is currently going through tumultuous times. Unnaturally high housing prices are still rising despite falling demand, and there are no signs of this trend reversing. Furthermore, sellers are not planning to lower prices; instead, they are testing even higher levels, according to analysts.

According to a report by Expander and Rentier.io, home prices rose in 13 out of 17 surveyed cities in February, with the highest increase in Katowice (7.7% m/m). When looking at year-on-year changes, three cities stand out: Krakow, Katowice, and Warsaw. In these cities, housing prices have increased significantly, by 39%, 29%, and 28% respectively. It is also worth mentioning that apartments in Lodz (+22%) and Wroclaw (+21%) have also experienced high growth.

One of the reasons for the limited demand in the real estate market is a decline in interest in mortgage loans. According to data from the Credit Information Bureau, only 26,000 applications for housing loans were submitted in February. Although this number is higher than in previous years, it is still significantly lower than the average of 42,000 applications per month in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Experts are concerned about this situation, which is why high hopes are placed on the „Housing for Start” program, which is expected to be introduced in the second half of the year. This program is likely to be the only factor that can revive demand in the real estate market. Unfortunately, the forecasts are not optimistic regarding interest rate reductions in the coming months, as the current interest rates for mortgage loans remain relatively high.

Turbulence in the Polish real estate market will continue, and future forecasts are uncertain. Whether housing prices will start to decline or continue to rise remains to be seen. One thing is certain – a stimulus is needed to revive the market and restore the balance between supply and demand.

