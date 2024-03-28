Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Unikalna kamienica z 1906 r. na sprzedaż w Sanoku!

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W mieście Sanok, przy ulicy Kazimierza Wielkiego, do sprzedania został wystawiony niesamowity budynek – zabytkowa kamienica znana również jako „Dom pod Atlasem”. Ta dwukondygnacyjna i dwufasadowa nieruchomość z pewnością zachwyci każdego miłośnika historii.

Kamienica, której fasada ozdobiona jest pięknymi secesyjnymi detalmi, została gruntownie odrestaurowana w latach 90. Podczas remontu wymieniono dach, przewody kanalizacyjne oraz wszystkie instalacje, w tym także instalację grzewczą. W kolejnych latach przeprowadzono również kompleksową renowację elewacji, nadając jej nową kolorystykę, nawiązującą do pierwotnych barw. Wszystkie prace zostały przeprowadzone pod ścisłym nadzorem konserwatora zabytków, co zachowało autentyczność budynku.

Ta wyjątkowa kamienica została wpisana do rejestru oraz gminnej ewidencji zabytków miasta Sanoka, co świadczy o jej ogromnej wartości historycznej i kulturowej. Obecnie nieruchomość składa się z 4 lokali usługowych na parterze oraz 4 mieszkań na piętrze. Zarówno lokale usługowe, jak i mieszkania są regularnie wynajmowane, co przynosi stały miesięczny dochód.

Warto również wspomnieć, że na chwilę obecną kamienica posiada 5 współwłaścicieli, jednak nie przeprowadzono jeszcze podziału nieruchomości. Działka, na której znajduje się budynek, ma powierzchnię 6,98 ara, co stanowi dodatkową atrakcję dla potencjalnych nabywców.

Jeśli marzysz o posiadaniu unikalnej nieruchomości o niepowtarzalnym charakterze historycznym, ta kamienica z 1906 r. w Sanoku jest świetną inwestycją. Nie przegap okazji i skontaktuj się z nami, aby dowiedzieć się więcej!

The „Dom pod Atlasem” building, also known as the Historic House, located on Kazimierza Wielkiego Street in Sanok, is now up for sale. This stunning two-story, two-facade property is sure to captivate any history enthusiast.

Restored meticulously in the 1990s, the building’s facade is adorned with beautiful Secessionist details. The renovation included the replacement of the roof, sewer pipes, and all installations, including the heating system. In subsequent years, the facade underwent a comprehensive restoration, giving it a new color scheme that references its original colors. All work was carried out under close supervision of the conservation officer, ensuring the preservation of the building’s authenticity.

This exceptional historic building has been listed in the register and municipal heritage database of the city of Sanok, emphasizing its immense historical and cultural value. The property currently consists of four commercial units on the ground floor and four residential apartments on the upper floor. Both the commercial units and apartments are regularly rented out, providing a steady monthly income.

It is worth mentioning that the building currently has five co-owners, and the property has not been divided yet. The plot of land on which the building is situated covers an area of 6.98 ara, which adds to its appeal for potential buyers.

If you dream of owning a unique property with unparalleled historical character, this 1906 building in Sanok is an excellent investment opportunity. Don’t miss out and contact us to learn more!

