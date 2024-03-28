Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wpływ programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” na rynek nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Program „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” miał znaczny wpływ na ceny nieruchomości w Polsce. Po zawieszeniu tego programu, liczba wniosków kredytowych zmniejszyła się o połowę, co spowodowało oddech ulgi dla handlowców w biurach sprzedaży firm deweloperskich. Jednak mimo spadku liczby wniosków, liczba udzielonych kredytów wciąż pozostaje wysoka.

Według ekspertów, co najmniej połowa udzielonych kredytów to „Bezpieczne Kredyty 2%”. Wielu chętnych na ten rodzaj kredytu spowodowało, że czas oczekiwania na decyzję kredytową wynosił nawet dwa miesiące. Ta sytuacja miała duży wpływ na rynek nieruchomości w Polsce.

W większości największych miast deweloperzy zawarli w styczniu więcej umów deweloperskich niż w grudniu ubiegłego roku. Jednak lutowe wyniki sprzedażowe nie były już tak obiecujące, ponieważ deweloperzy zawarli mniej umów w porównaniu do poprzedniego miesiąca, z wyjątkiem Trójmiasta.

Warto zauważyć, że w Łodzi odnotowano spadek liczby mieszkań wprowadzanych do sprzedaży. To może być związane z tym, że deweloperzy w tym mieście intensywnie działali w poprzednim roku i zaoferowali wiele mieszkań na rynek. W porównaniu do innych miast, oferta deweloperska w Łodzi jest nadal znacząca. Niemniej jednak, w lutym deweloperzy w Łodzi wprowadzili na rynek mniej mieszkań niż sprzedali.

Dodatkowo, ceny mieszkań w Łodzi wzrosły o 5% od grudnia, co sprawiło, że miasto stało się liderem pod względem podwyżek cen mieszkań na początku roku. Może to być spowodowane dużą ilością droższych mieszkań wprowadzanych do sprzedaży przez deweloperów w Łodzi i jednoczesnym wyprzedawaniem się tych najtańszych.

Niemniej jednak, nie można oczekiwać, że ceny mieszkań deweloperskich we wszystkich dużych miastach będą nadal wzrastać. Wzrastają bowiem koszty budowy i atrakcyjne działki. By zahamować wzrost średniej ceny metra kwadratowego nowych mieszkań, podaż musi przewyższyć popyt, co jest możliwe. Jednak trudniej będzie spełnić drugi warunek – ceny mieszkań muszą być dostosowane do możliwości kupujących, którzy często korzystają z kredytów.

Warto mieć na uwadze, że coraz trudniej jest znaleźć mieszkanie w Warszawie czy Krakowie poniżej 10 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy. W Łodzi i w miastach Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii wciąż można znaleźć mieszkania w tej cenie, ale ich dostępność może stopniowo się zmniejszać. Cena mieszkań deweloperskich nadal rośnie, ale wzrost ten może zostać zahamowany, jeśli warunki na rynku się zmienią.

The „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” program has had a significant impact on property prices in Poland. After the suspension of the program, the number of loan applications decreased by half, which brought relief for salespeople in developer sales offices. However, despite the decrease in the number of applications, the number of granted loans remains high.

According to experts, at least half of the granted loans are „Bezpieczne Kredyty 2%”. The high number of applicants for this type of loan caused the waiting time for loan decisions to be as long as two months. This situation has had a significant impact on the real estate market in Poland.

In most of the largest cities, developers signed more development agreements in January than in December of the previous year. However, the sales results in February were not as promising, as developers signed fewer agreements compared to the previous month, except in the Tricity area.

It is worth noting that the number of new properties being introduced to the market has decreased in Łódź. This may be due to intensive development activities by developers in the city in the previous year, resulting in a high number of properties offered for sale. Compared to other cities, the supply of developer properties in Łódź is still significant. Nevertheless, in February, developers in Łódź introduced fewer properties to the market than they sold.

Additionally, property prices in Łódź have increased by 5% since December, making the city a leader in housing price increases at the beginning of the year. This may be due to a large number of more expensive properties being introduced to the market by developers in Łódź, while the cheaper ones are being sold out.

However, it cannot be expected that prices of developer properties in all major cities will continue to rise. This is because construction costs and attractive plots of land are increasing. To curb the average price per square meter of new apartments, supply must exceed demand, which is possible. However, fulfilling the second condition – that housing prices must be adjusted to the affordability of buyers, who often rely on loans – will be more challenging.

It should be noted that it is increasingly difficult to find an apartment in Warsaw or Krakow for less than 10,000 PLN per square meter. In Łódź and in the cities of the Upper Silesian-Zagłębie Metropolis, apartments can still be found at this price, but their availability may gradually decrease. The prices of developer properties are still rising, but this growth may be halted if market conditions change.