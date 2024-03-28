Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen nieruchomości w mniejszych miastach Polski

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości rosną zarówno w dużych, jak i mniejszych miastach Polski. Choć wzrosty są bardziej widoczne w największych metropoliach, to także mniejsze lokalizacje nie uciekają od rosnących stawek. Dane zebrano na podstawie raportu Otodom Analytics z lutego 2024 roku, dotyczącego rynków wtórnych w 39 miastach.

Analiza skupiła się na mniejszych miastach, takich jak Opole, Zielona Góra, Olsztyn, Kalisz, Elbląg, Koszalin, Tarnów i Chorzów. Okazało się, że ceny ofertowe mieszkań na rynku wtórnym w tych miejscach są nawet czterokrotnie niższe niż w Warszawie.

Warto zauważyć, że największe podwyżki dotyczą mniejszych mieszkań o powierzchni poniżej 40 mkw. W przypadku tych metraży wzrost cen wyniósł ponad 20 procent. Duże mieszkania również podrożały o przeszło 20 procent.

Jednak różnice w cenach nieruchomości zauważalne są nie tylko między miastami, ale także w obrębie jednej lokalizacji. Na przykład w Bielsku-Białej ceny za większe mieszkania o powierzchni powyżej 90 mkw. wzrosły o 5 procent, podczas gdy ceny kawalerek wzrosły o 15 procent.

Warto również zauważyć, że niektóre miasta mają stabilne ceny nieruchomości, takie jak Włocławek, Tarnów, Ruda Śląska czy Elbląg. Jednak większość analizowanych miast odnotowała dwucyfrowe wzrosty, a średnie ceny przekroczyły już 10 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Niepewna sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości jest wyzwaniem zarówno dla osób poszukujących mieszkania w dużych miastach, jak i dla tych, którzy szukają tańszych alternatyw w mniejszych miejscowościach. Wzrost cen można przypisać m.in. popularności programu „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.”, który zwiększył popyt na nieruchomości. Przyszłość rynku nieruchomości w Polsce pozostaje niepewna, a kupowanie mieszkania staje się coraz większym wyzwaniem.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing an upward trend in property prices, both in larger cities and smaller towns. Although the price increases are more pronounced in the major metropolises, smaller locations are also not immune to rising rates. These findings were derived from a report by Otodom Analytics in February 2024, which focused on the secondary markets in 39 cities.

The analysis specifically looked at smaller cities such as Opole, Zielona Góra, Olsztyn, Kalisz, Elbląg, Koszalin, Tarnów, and Chorzów. It was found that the offered prices of apartments in the secondary market in these places are up to four times lower than those in Warsaw.

It is worth noting that the largest price increases are observed in smaller apartments with an area below 40 square meters. For these sizes, the price growth exceeded 20 percent. Large apartments also saw a price hike of over 20 percent.

However, the differences in property prices are noticeable not only between cities but also within the same location. For example, in Bielsko-Biała, prices for larger apartments with an area above 90 square meters increased by 5 percent, while prices for studio apartments increased by 15 percent.

It is also worth noting that some cities have stable property prices, such as Włocławek, Tarnów, Ruda Śląska, and Elbląg. However, the majority of cities analyzed experienced double-digit growth, with average prices already exceeding 10,000 Polish złoty per square meter.

The uncertain situation in the real estate market poses a challenge for both individuals looking for accommodation in major cities and those seeking cheaper alternatives in smaller towns. The price increases can be attributed, among other factors, to the popularity of the „Safe 2% Mortgage” program, which has increased demand for properties. The future of the real estate market in Poland remains uncertain, making the purchase of a property an increasingly daunting task.

For more information about the real estate market in Poland, you can visit Otodom, the source of the report mentioned in this article.